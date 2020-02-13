All apartments in Orange
Find more places like 144 S Waterwheel Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orange, CA
/
144 S Waterwheel Way
Last updated October 25 2019 at 4:08 AM

144 S Waterwheel Way

144 South Waterwheel Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orange
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

144 South Waterwheel Way, Orange, CA 92869

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Welcome Home! Tucked into the Orange Foothills, this super-clean 3-bedroom home in the Chapman Townhomes community shows beautifully. Features include a large living/dining room with a fireplace and wet bar, an open kitchen, 2 car attached garage, a large master suite with vaulted ceilings and a walk-in closet, two more large secondary bedrooms, and a spacious back patio that is private and perfect for entertaining. Community amenities include a sparking pool and spa, tennis court, community clubhouse, and meandering walking paths with waterfalls and streams. Situated in an interior part of the community surrounded by trees, this home promises to be quiet and peaceful. Check this one out before its gone.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 144 S Waterwheel Way have any available units?
144 S Waterwheel Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 144 S Waterwheel Way have?
Some of 144 S Waterwheel Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 144 S Waterwheel Way currently offering any rent specials?
144 S Waterwheel Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 144 S Waterwheel Way pet-friendly?
No, 144 S Waterwheel Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 144 S Waterwheel Way offer parking?
Yes, 144 S Waterwheel Way offers parking.
Does 144 S Waterwheel Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 144 S Waterwheel Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 144 S Waterwheel Way have a pool?
Yes, 144 S Waterwheel Way has a pool.
Does 144 S Waterwheel Way have accessible units?
No, 144 S Waterwheel Way does not have accessible units.
Does 144 S Waterwheel Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 144 S Waterwheel Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windsor at Main Place
1235 W Town and Country Rd
Orange, CA 92868
Ridgewood Village Apartment Homes
1918 E Vanowen Ave
Orange, CA 92867
AMLI Uptown Orange
385 S Manchester Ave
Orange, CA 92868
Santiago Apartments
235 W Lincoln Ave
Orange, CA 92865
Brookfield
245 East Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
Georgian
315 East Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
The Knolls
3138 E Maple Ave
Orange, CA 92869
Pinewood Villas Apartments
1855 East Rose Avenue
Orange, CA 92867

Similar Pages

Orange 1 BedroomsOrange 2 Bedrooms
Orange Apartments with ParkingOrange Pet Friendly Places
Orange Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CA
Downey, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Orange Vale Colony

Apartments Near Colleges

Chapman UniversityCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles