144 S Waterwheel Way

Welcome Home! Tucked into the Orange Foothills, this super-clean 3-bedroom home in the Chapman Townhomes community shows beautifully. Features include a large living/dining room with a fireplace and wet bar, an open kitchen, 2 car attached garage, a large master suite with vaulted ceilings and a walk-in closet, two more large secondary bedrooms, and a spacious back patio that is private and perfect for entertaining. Community amenities include a sparking pool and spa, tennis court, community clubhouse, and meandering walking paths with waterfalls and streams. Situated in an interior part of the community surrounded by trees, this home promises to be quiet and peaceful. Check this one out before its gone.