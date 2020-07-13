Capella at Rancho Del Oro Luxury Apartment Homes

Amenities

in unit laundry nest technology patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator bathtub oven recently renovated Property Amenities accessible business center carport clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym game room parking playground pool garage hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill cc payments conference room dog park e-payments internet access internet cafe lobby nest technology online portal package receiving pool table

Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required. Reach out to us today as helping you find the perfect home remains our priority! Nestled in the hills of Oceanside, California, Capella at Rancho Del Oro is located near downtown and is only moments away from Oceanside Harbor and major employers including Ocean Ranch Corporate Center, Rancho Del Oro Technology Park, and Camp Pendleton. The community features a mix of one, two, and three bedroom floor plans as well as amenities such as a courtyard pool, playgrounds, and a resident clubhouse that is fully equipped with a business center, game room, and fitness center. Experience hassle free moving, flexible lease terms, and a pet friendly community here at Capella at Rancho Del Oro.