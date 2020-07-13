All apartments in Oceanside
Find more places like Capella at Rancho Del Oro Luxury Apartment Homes.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
Capella at Rancho Del Oro Luxury Apartment Homes
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:54 PM

Capella at Rancho Del Oro Luxury Apartment Homes

4795 Frazee Rd · (760) 642-1195
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Oceanside
See all
Ivey Ranch - Rancho Del Oro
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4795 Frazee Rd, Oceanside, CA 92057
Ivey Ranch - Rancho Del Oro

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 403 · Avail. now

$1,960

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 620 sqft

Unit 913 · Avail. now

$1,960

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 620 sqft

Unit 1213 · Avail. Jul 29

$2,010

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 759 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 113 · Avail. Jul 23

$2,055

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 898 sqft

Unit 321 · Avail. Aug 12

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 898 sqft

Unit 407 · Avail. Aug 26

$2,330

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1034 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Capella at Rancho Del Oro Luxury Apartment Homes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
nest technology
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
bathtub
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
24hr gym
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
cc payments
conference room
dog park
e-payments
internet access
internet cafe
lobby
nest technology
online portal
package receiving
pool table
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required. Reach out to us today as helping you find the perfect home remains our priority! Nestled in the hills of Oceanside, California, Capella at Rancho Del Oro is located near downtown and is only moments away from Oceanside Harbor and major employers including Ocean Ranch Corporate Center, Rancho Del Oro Technology Park, and Camp Pendleton. The community features a mix of one, two, and three bedroom floor plans as well as amenities such as a courtyard pool, playgrounds, and a resident clubhouse that is fully equipped with a business center, game room, and fitness center. Experience hassle free moving, flexible lease terms, and a pet friendly community here at Capella at Rancho Del Oro.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $500, additional 1 months rent depends on credit
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease, Covered Parking: $20/month.
Storage Details: $35-$130/month: sizes vary
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Capella at Rancho Del Oro Luxury Apartment Homes have any available units?
Capella at Rancho Del Oro Luxury Apartment Homes has 10 units available starting at $1,960 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does Capella at Rancho Del Oro Luxury Apartment Homes have?
Some of Capella at Rancho Del Oro Luxury Apartment Homes's amenities include in unit laundry, nest technology, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Capella at Rancho Del Oro Luxury Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Capella at Rancho Del Oro Luxury Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Capella at Rancho Del Oro Luxury Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Capella at Rancho Del Oro Luxury Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Capella at Rancho Del Oro Luxury Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Capella at Rancho Del Oro Luxury Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Capella at Rancho Del Oro Luxury Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Capella at Rancho Del Oro Luxury Apartment Homes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Capella at Rancho Del Oro Luxury Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Capella at Rancho Del Oro Luxury Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Capella at Rancho Del Oro Luxury Apartment Homes have accessible units?
Yes, Capella at Rancho Del Oro Luxury Apartment Homes has accessible units.
Does Capella at Rancho Del Oro Luxury Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Capella at Rancho Del Oro Luxury Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Capella at Rancho Del Oro Luxury Apartment Homes?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Silver Oak
567 Canyon Dr
Oceanside, CA 92054
Windrift Apartments
3500 Windrift Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
Shadow Ridge
3699 Barnard Dr
Oceanside, CA 92056
Presidio at Rancho Del Oro
4401 Mission Ave
Oceanside, CA 92057
The Dylan
550 Arbolitos Blvd
Oceanside, CA 92058
Pierside South
115 N. Cleveland Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
SALT
371 North Cleveland Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
Sunterra
3851 Sherbourne Dr
Oceanside, CA 92056

Similar Pages

Oceanside 1 BedroomsOceanside 2 Bedrooms
Oceanside Apartments with ParkingOceanside Apartments with Pool
Oceanside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Escondido, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira CostaDowntown OceansideSan Luis Rey
Ivey Ranch Rancho Del OroLoma AltaTri City
Ocean HillsPeacock

Apartments Near Colleges

MiraCosta CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity