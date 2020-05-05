999 North Pacific Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool

This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath, single-story ocean view condo at North Coast Village provides the ultimate in comfort and relaxation, with west-facing ocean views from both bedrooms and the balcony. You can lie in bed and watch the boats go by and the waves come in! Newly refurbished, this charming corner unit features a granite kitchen with stone backsplash, and a custom sofa bed in the living room with an extra-deep queen mattress. The master bedroom features a top of-the-line Cal King bed.