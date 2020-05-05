All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:57 PM

999 North Pacific Street

999 N Pacific St · No Longer Available
Location

999 N Pacific St, Oceanside, CA 92054
Downtown Oceanside

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath, single-story ocean view condo at North Coast Village provides the ultimate in comfort and relaxation, with west-facing ocean views from both bedrooms and the balcony. You can lie in bed and watch the boats go by and the waves come in! Newly refurbished, this charming corner unit features a granite kitchen with stone backsplash, and a custom sofa bed in the living room with an extra-deep queen mattress. The master bedroom features a top of-the-line Cal King bed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 999 North Pacific Street have any available units?
999 North Pacific Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 999 North Pacific Street have?
Some of 999 North Pacific Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 999 North Pacific Street currently offering any rent specials?
999 North Pacific Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 999 North Pacific Street pet-friendly?
No, 999 North Pacific Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 999 North Pacific Street offer parking?
No, 999 North Pacific Street does not offer parking.
Does 999 North Pacific Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 999 North Pacific Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 999 North Pacific Street have a pool?
Yes, 999 North Pacific Street has a pool.
Does 999 North Pacific Street have accessible units?
No, 999 North Pacific Street does not have accessible units.
Does 999 North Pacific Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 999 North Pacific Street has units with dishwashers.

