836 Muirfield Drive

Mar Lago Highlands Community - 836 Muirfield Dr, Oceanside, Ca - 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath 1,638 sq.ft. Single story home in Oceanside in the Mar Lago Highlands Community. Great neighborhood, corner lot. Open floor plan. Vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, Fireplace, patio, large yard with deck. 2 car attached garage. Its a must see! Minutes to Oceanside Harbor, Close to Highway 76, I-5 and Camp Pendleton.



- Landscaper Included

- Pets on approval

- No Smoking

- Renters Insurance Required

- Refrigerator

- Microwave

- Dishwasher

- Stove/Oven

- Washer and Dryer



Rent: $2,750

Deposit: $3.050

Processing Fee: $50.00



Apply online at PropertyADVANTAGE.com

Application Fee $35.00 ea. adult



Please call 760-585-1755 or Email mgalarza@propadvantage.com to inquire about the property.



