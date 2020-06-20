All apartments in Oceanside
836 Muirfield Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

836 Muirfield Drive

836 Muirfield Drive · (760) 585-1755 ext. 110
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

836 Muirfield Drive, Oceanside, CA 92058
Oceanside Municipal Airport

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 836 Muirfield Drive · Avail. now

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1638 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Mar Lago Highlands Community - 836 Muirfield Dr, Oceanside, Ca - 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath 1,638 sq.ft. Single story home in Oceanside in the Mar Lago Highlands Community. Great neighborhood, corner lot. Open floor plan. Vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, Fireplace, patio, large yard with deck. 2 car attached garage. Its a must see! Minutes to Oceanside Harbor, Close to Highway 76, I-5 and Camp Pendleton.

- Landscaper Included
- Pets on approval
- No Smoking
- Renters Insurance Required
- Refrigerator
- Microwave
- Dishwasher
- Stove/Oven
- Washer and Dryer

Rent: $2,750
Deposit: $3.050
Processing Fee: $50.00

Apply online at PropertyADVANTAGE.com
Application Fee $35.00 ea. adult

Please call 760-585-1755 or Email mgalarza@propadvantage.com to inquire about the property.

(RLNE3000829)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 836 Muirfield Drive have any available units?
836 Muirfield Drive has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 836 Muirfield Drive have?
Some of 836 Muirfield Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 836 Muirfield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
836 Muirfield Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 836 Muirfield Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 836 Muirfield Drive is pet friendly.
Does 836 Muirfield Drive offer parking?
Yes, 836 Muirfield Drive does offer parking.
Does 836 Muirfield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 836 Muirfield Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 836 Muirfield Drive have a pool?
No, 836 Muirfield Drive does not have a pool.
Does 836 Muirfield Drive have accessible units?
No, 836 Muirfield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 836 Muirfield Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 836 Muirfield Drive has units with dishwashers.
