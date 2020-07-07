813 Carey Road B

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Four Plex -- CASITA - Property Id: 269584



This unit offers 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Downstairs with nice yard!! - The downstairs unit is 1,000 sq. ft.. Great kitchen, shower, new windows and nice size yard! Fresh paint throughout, new plumbing, tile flooring, no carpet, ceiling fans in both bedrooms, french doors leading from the living room to your appliances, fridge, gas range, both bedrooms have deep closet space, one parking space and off-street parking. The unit is equipped with a washer and dryer.

