746 Point Arguello

Oceanside Home Available in Whelan Ranch! - 3 bed/ 2 bath 1260 sq. ft. home available in Whelan Ranch community. Laminate wood flooring throughout the home with plenty of natural lighting. Living area with a fireplace that opens up to the dining area. Large slider door to the fenced backyard. Kitchen with appliances that include; refrigerator, stove-oven, microwave and dishwasher. Master bedroom with large mirrored closets and French doors leading out the backyard. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Laundry room leading to the 2 car garage with hook-ups. Extra linen cabinets and closet in the hallway leading to the bedrooms. Central A/C. This home is a must see!