All apartments in Oceanside
Find more places like 746 Point Arguello.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
746 Point Arguello
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

746 Point Arguello

746 Point Arguello · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oceanside
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

746 Point Arguello, Oceanside, CA 92058
North Valley

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
Description:
Oceanside Home Available in Whelan Ranch! - 3 bed/ 2 bath 1260 sq. ft. home available in Whelan Ranch community. Laminate wood flooring throughout the home with plenty of natural lighting. Living area with a fireplace that opens up to the dining area. Large slider door to the fenced backyard. Kitchen with appliances that include; refrigerator, stove-oven, microwave and dishwasher. Master bedroom with large mirrored closets and French doors leading out the backyard. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Laundry room leading to the 2 car garage with hook-ups. Extra linen cabinets and closet in the hallway leading to the bedrooms. Central A/C. This home is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 746 Point Arguello have any available units?
746 Point Arguello doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 746 Point Arguello have?
Some of 746 Point Arguello's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 746 Point Arguello currently offering any rent specials?
746 Point Arguello isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 746 Point Arguello pet-friendly?
No, 746 Point Arguello is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 746 Point Arguello offer parking?
Yes, 746 Point Arguello does offer parking.
Does 746 Point Arguello have units with washers and dryers?
No, 746 Point Arguello does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 746 Point Arguello have a pool?
No, 746 Point Arguello does not have a pool.
Does 746 Point Arguello have accessible units?
No, 746 Point Arguello does not have accessible units.
Does 746 Point Arguello have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 746 Point Arguello has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Silver Oak
567 Canyon Dr
Oceanside, CA 92054
Sunset View
2500 Sea Cliff Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
Windrift Apartments
3500 Windrift Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
The Dylan
550 Arbolitos Blvd
Oceanside, CA 92058
Pierside South
115 N. Cleveland Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
Pierside
119 N Cleveland St
Oceanside, CA 92054
Island Club Apartments
2300 Catalina Cir
Oceanside, CA 92056
Sunterra
3851 Sherbourne Dr
Oceanside, CA 92056

Similar Pages

Oceanside 1 BedroomsOceanside 2 Bedrooms
Oceanside Apartments with ParkingOceanside Pet Friendly Places
Oceanside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Escondido, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira CostaDowntown OceansideSan Luis Rey
Ivey Ranch Rancho Del OroLoma AltaTri City
Ocean HillsPeacock

Apartments Near Colleges

MiraCosta CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego