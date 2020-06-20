737 Vista Grande Way #308

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly parking pool garage hot tub

Quail Ridge - Great 3BR/2Bath Open Floor Plan Townhome in Oceanside!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:

Quail Ridge Townhome with two spacious balconies overlooking a large canyon with lush trees and landscape. A large community pool and spa. One car garage and one assigned parking space. Appliances include: stove, refrigerator (as is), dishwasher, washer (as is) dryer (as is) Small dogs under 20lbs accepted upon approval. No cats. Close access to the 76 freeway and Camp Pendleton Vandegrift Back Gate. Close to major shopping centers.



REQUIRED INCOME:

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $5,813.



PETS: No Cats, Dog Under 20 lbs.

Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.



FEATURES:

Non-Smoking Property

Stove

Dishwasher

Refrigerator

Living Room

Dining Area

2 Story

Storage space

Eat in kitchen

Balcony

Washer/ Dryer

Downstairs Laundry

Reserved Parking

1 Car Garage

Community Spa

Community Pool

Trash Included

Water Included

Home Owners Assoc.

Canyon View

Vertical Blinds



SCHOOLS:



Elementary School: Ivey Ranch

Middle School: Martin Luther King

High School: El Camino



LINK: https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/737-Vista-Grande-Way-unit-308-Oceanside-CA-92057-120/



CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

2653 Roosevelt Street

Carlsbad, CA 92008

www.cpmteam.com



(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax



Hours

Monday - Friday 9am -5pm

Saturday 9am - 4pm



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3167639)