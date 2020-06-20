All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated April 27 2020 at 10:44 PM

737 Vista Grande Way #308

737 Vista Grande Way
Location

737 Vista Grande Way, Oceanside, CA 92057
San Luis Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Quail Ridge - Great 3BR/2Bath Open Floor Plan Townhome in Oceanside!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Quail Ridge Townhome with two spacious balconies overlooking a large canyon with lush trees and landscape. A large community pool and spa. One car garage and one assigned parking space. Appliances include: stove, refrigerator (as is), dishwasher, washer (as is) dryer (as is) Small dogs under 20lbs accepted upon approval. No cats. Close access to the 76 freeway and Camp Pendleton Vandegrift Back Gate. Close to major shopping centers.

REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $5,813.

PETS: No Cats, Dog Under 20 lbs.
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.

FEATURES:
Non-Smoking Property
Stove
Dishwasher
Refrigerator
Living Room
Dining Area
2 Story
Storage space
Eat in kitchen
Balcony
Washer/ Dryer
Downstairs Laundry
Reserved Parking
1 Car Garage
Community Spa
Community Pool
Trash Included
Water Included
Home Owners Assoc.
Canyon View
Vertical Blinds

SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: Ivey Ranch
Middle School: Martin Luther King
High School: El Camino

LINK: https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/737-Vista-Grande-Way-unit-308-Oceanside-CA-92057-120/

CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax

Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3167639)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 737 Vista Grande Way #308 have any available units?
737 Vista Grande Way #308 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 737 Vista Grande Way #308 have?
Some of 737 Vista Grande Way #308's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 737 Vista Grande Way #308 currently offering any rent specials?
737 Vista Grande Way #308 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 737 Vista Grande Way #308 pet-friendly?
Yes, 737 Vista Grande Way #308 is pet friendly.
Does 737 Vista Grande Way #308 offer parking?
Yes, 737 Vista Grande Way #308 offers parking.
Does 737 Vista Grande Way #308 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 737 Vista Grande Way #308 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 737 Vista Grande Way #308 have a pool?
Yes, 737 Vista Grande Way #308 has a pool.
Does 737 Vista Grande Way #308 have accessible units?
No, 737 Vista Grande Way #308 does not have accessible units.
Does 737 Vista Grande Way #308 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 737 Vista Grande Way #308 has units with dishwashers.
