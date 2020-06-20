737 Vista Grande Way #308

Amenities
Quail Ridge - Great 3BR/2Bath Open Floor Plan Townhome in Oceanside!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Quail Ridge Townhome with two spacious balconies overlooking a large canyon with lush trees and landscape. A large community pool and spa. One car garage and one assigned parking space. Appliances include: stove, refrigerator (as is), dishwasher, washer (as is) dryer (as is) Small dogs under 20lbs accepted upon approval. No cats. Close access to the 76 freeway and Camp Pendleton Vandegrift Back Gate. Close to major shopping centers.
REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $5,813.
PETS: No Cats, Dog Under 20 lbs.
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.
FEATURES:
Non-Smoking Property
Stove
Dishwasher
Refrigerator
Living Room
Dining Area
2 Story
Storage space
Eat in kitchen
Balcony
Washer/ Dryer
Downstairs Laundry
Reserved Parking
1 Car Garage
Community Spa
Community Pool
Trash Included
Water Included
Home Owners Assoc.
Canyon View
Vertical Blinds
SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Ivey Ranch
Middle School: Martin Luther King
High School: El Camino
LINK: https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/737-Vista-Grande-Way-unit-308-Oceanside-CA-92057-120/
CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com
(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax
Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE3167639)