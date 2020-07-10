All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated September 7 2019 at 3:25 AM

726 Wala Dr

726 Wala Drive · No Longer Available
Location

726 Wala Drive, Oceanside, CA 92058
Oceanside Municipal Airport

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/72ec5ab0a8 ---- 4 beds / 2.5 bath, 2459 sq.ft., detached home built in 2004, located in Oceanside. Available date: Oct., 1st, 2019 This home bursts with quality and pride of ownership. The home is in pristine condition and completely remodeled with spectacular finishes including upgraded windows, flooring, cabinets, countertops, lighting, landscaping and so much more. The home has a very modern open floor plan with big double paned windows to let in the beautiful southern California sunlight. The home has a large backyard with a spa and artificial turf. The quality of the home really shines from the moment you step in the front door. Please contact us to schedule a showing and please do not disturb occupants. Features: ?- The kitchen has granite countertops, chef grade stainless steel appliances, a countertop bar, a deep sink, and a pantry. - Perfect location. Cul-de-sac with no homes adjacent to backyard. Near Camp Pendleton. Less than 4 miles to the beach. Nearby biking trails. - Recently built & in excellent condition. Clean inside and out & very well maintained. Recently remodeled with high quality finishes. - Upstairs landing / office / bonus room at top of stairs. - Great schools that are highly sought after.? - Master bathroom with dual vanities attached to the large master bedroom. Master bedroom has extra large closet. - The home also has double paned windows, tons of indoor storage, garage storage, and a fireplace. ?- HOA community: Wanis View Estates. HOA aids in excellent curb appeal! - The backyard / exterior is huge and offers tons of room to entertain. Amazing views! The home comes with private spa / hot tub, a tranquil environment, fenced yard, artificial turf, draught tolerant landscape, sprinkler / irrigation system, and patio. ? - Laundry: Washer & Dryer included in home. ?- HVAC: yes central A/C and yes central heat.? Note: See terms below for appliances included. ? Terms: - Showings by appointment only. Don?t disturb occupants. - Lease term: 12 month minimum. Open to longer lease on case by cases basis. - Pets: Dogs & Cats considered on case by case basis (no aggressive breeds). 3 pets maximum. Extra $500 security deposit per pet. Extra $25 animal administration fee per month per pet. - Security deposit required up front, amount is equal to one month rent. ?- Security deposit will be held in: Broker\'s Trust Account. ?- Year built: 2004.? - Appliances included: Fridge, Oven / Range, Dishwasher, Microwave, Washer, Dryer, Air Conditioner, and Heater. ?- If appliances break or stop working due to normal wear and tear, all appliances named above will be maintained by owner. Tenant is responsible for Tenant damage. ?- Landscaping: Tenant will maintain all landscaping.? - All utilities / services to be paid by tenant except: Owner will pay for HOA. ?- Parking rules: 2 car garage and 2 car driveway and street parking per HOA rules. - Tenant agrees to follow all HOA rules which are found here. HOA Rules: s agent to verify. Home will be delivered in same condition as during showings, unless future changes are given in writing from FGPM.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 726 Wala Dr have any available units?
726 Wala Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 726 Wala Dr have?
Some of 726 Wala Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 726 Wala Dr currently offering any rent specials?
726 Wala Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 726 Wala Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 726 Wala Dr is pet friendly.
Does 726 Wala Dr offer parking?
Yes, 726 Wala Dr offers parking.
Does 726 Wala Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 726 Wala Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 726 Wala Dr have a pool?
No, 726 Wala Dr does not have a pool.
Does 726 Wala Dr have accessible units?
No, 726 Wala Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 726 Wala Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 726 Wala Dr has units with dishwashers.

