726 Wala Dr

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/72ec5ab0a8 ---- 4 beds / 2.5 bath, 2459 sq.ft., detached home built in 2004, located in Oceanside. Available date: Oct., 1st, 2019 This home bursts with quality and pride of ownership. The home is in pristine condition and completely remodeled with spectacular finishes including upgraded windows, flooring, cabinets, countertops, lighting, landscaping and so much more. The home has a very modern open floor plan with big double paned windows to let in the beautiful southern California sunlight. The home has a large backyard with a spa and artificial turf. The quality of the home really shines from the moment you step in the front door. Please contact us to schedule a showing and please do not disturb occupants. Features: ?- The kitchen has granite countertops, chef grade stainless steel appliances, a countertop bar, a deep sink, and a pantry. - Perfect location. Cul-de-sac with no homes adjacent to backyard. Near Camp Pendleton. Less than 4 miles to the beach. Nearby biking trails. - Recently built & in excellent condition. Clean inside and out & very well maintained. Recently remodeled with high quality finishes. - Upstairs landing / office / bonus room at top of stairs. - Great schools that are highly sought after.? - Master bathroom with dual vanities attached to the large master bedroom. Master bedroom has extra large closet. - The home also has double paned windows, tons of indoor storage, garage storage, and a fireplace. ?- HOA community: Wanis View Estates. HOA aids in excellent curb appeal! - The backyard / exterior is huge and offers tons of room to entertain. Amazing views! The home comes with private spa / hot tub, a tranquil environment, fenced yard, artificial turf, draught tolerant landscape, sprinkler / irrigation system, and patio. ? - Laundry: Washer & Dryer included in home. ?- HVAC: yes central A/C and yes central heat.? Note: See terms below for appliances included. ? Terms: - Showings by appointment only. Don?t disturb occupants. - Lease term: 12 month minimum. Open to longer lease on case by cases basis. - Pets: Dogs & Cats considered on case by case basis (no aggressive breeds). 3 pets maximum. Extra $500 security deposit per pet. Extra $25 animal administration fee per month per pet. - Security deposit required up front, amount is equal to one month rent. ?- Security deposit will be held in: Broker\'s Trust Account. ?- Year built: 2004.? - Appliances included: Fridge, Oven / Range, Dishwasher, Microwave, Washer, Dryer, Air Conditioner, and Heater. ?- If appliances break or stop working due to normal wear and tear, all appliances named above will be maintained by owner. Tenant is responsible for Tenant damage. ?- Landscaping: Tenant will maintain all landscaping.? - All utilities / services to be paid by tenant except: Owner will pay for HOA. ?- Parking rules: 2 car garage and 2 car driveway and street parking per HOA rules. - Tenant agrees to follow all HOA rules which are found here. HOA Rules: s agent to verify. Home will be delivered in same condition as during showings, unless future changes are given in writing from FGPM.