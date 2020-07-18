All apartments in Oceanside
640 Grant Street #B
640 Grant Street #B

640 Grant St · No Longer Available
Location

640 Grant St, Oceanside, CA 92054
Downtown Oceanside

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
media room
range
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
OPEN HOUSE THIS SATURDAY, JUNE 20TH FROM 10:00AM TO 10:30AM West of the 5.......This Studio apartment is within minutes of the beautiful Oceanside Pier, beaches and all that the newly renovated downtown Oceanside has to offer. Come enjoy all the new restaurants and breweries, resort, retailers, movie theaters and more. This studio apartment includes a new kitchen with 24" range (on order). Mirrored wardrobe closet, new bathroom, tile flooring, ceiling fan and privacy will make this one go fast! Rent includes utilities. Equal Housing Opportunity. Advertised rate subject to change after review of credit, employment and background. Cats/dogs under 20 lbs considered with additional deposit. Shared yard with tenants upstairs. No laundry on site. No Section 8. Non smokers only....strictly enforced. No smoking of any product, no exceptions. Contact All Investors Realty to schedule your appointment to view this home. CABRE01134376.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

