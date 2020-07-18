640 Grant Street #B

Amenities

OPEN HOUSE THIS SATURDAY, JUNE 20TH FROM 10:00AM TO 10:30AM West of the 5.......This Studio apartment is within minutes of the beautiful Oceanside Pier, beaches and all that the newly renovated downtown Oceanside has to offer. Come enjoy all the new restaurants and breweries, resort, retailers, movie theaters and more. This studio apartment includes a new kitchen with 24" range (on order). Mirrored wardrobe closet, new bathroom, tile flooring, ceiling fan and privacy will make this one go fast! Rent includes utilities. Equal Housing Opportunity. Advertised rate subject to change after review of credit, employment and background. Cats/dogs under 20 lbs considered with additional deposit. Shared yard with tenants upstairs. No laundry on site. No Section 8. Non smokers only....strictly enforced. No smoking of any product, no exceptions. Contact All Investors Realty to schedule your appointment to view this home. CABRE01134376.