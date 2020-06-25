All apartments in Oceanside
606 Clementine, Unit C
606 Clementine, Unit C

606 South Clementine Street · No Longer Available
Location

606 South Clementine Street, Oceanside, CA 92054
Downtown Oceanside

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
some paid utils
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment for lease! Walking distance to Oceanside Beach! New carpet, paint, refrigerator! Quiet neighborhood, nice neighbors! Water and trash included. Close to police station, stores, restaurants, schools and Camp Pendelton! Enjoy some beach living! Attached one car garage that has access directly into bottom floor of apartment. Apartment is two story, with one bedroom on the bottom floor and living room, kitchen, bedroom and bath all upstairs. No yard or patio, no pets.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 606 Clementine, Unit C have any available units?
606 Clementine, Unit C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 606 Clementine, Unit C have?
Some of 606 Clementine, Unit C's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 606 Clementine, Unit C currently offering any rent specials?
606 Clementine, Unit C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 606 Clementine, Unit C pet-friendly?
No, 606 Clementine, Unit C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 606 Clementine, Unit C offer parking?
Yes, 606 Clementine, Unit C offers parking.
Does 606 Clementine, Unit C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 606 Clementine, Unit C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 606 Clementine, Unit C have a pool?
No, 606 Clementine, Unit C does not have a pool.
Does 606 Clementine, Unit C have accessible units?
No, 606 Clementine, Unit C does not have accessible units.
Does 606 Clementine, Unit C have units with dishwashers?
No, 606 Clementine, Unit C does not have units with dishwashers.
