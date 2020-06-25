606 Clementine, Unit C

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage some paid utils carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment for lease! Walking distance to Oceanside Beach! New carpet, paint, refrigerator! Quiet neighborhood, nice neighbors! Water and trash included. Close to police station, stores, restaurants, schools and Camp Pendelton! Enjoy some beach living! Attached one car garage that has access directly into bottom floor of apartment. Apartment is two story, with one bedroom on the bottom floor and living room, kitchen, bedroom and bath all upstairs. No yard or patio, no pets.

Walking distance to Oceanside Beach!