580 Arthur Ave

Just remodeled house with pool in Oceanside - Property Id: 134442



Available after July 11th



Gorgeous Completely Remodeled 4bd/2ba Home! One Story with Open Floor-Plan & Breakfast Bar. Kitchen has brand new quartz counters, white cabinets, tastefully designed back-splash & stainless steel appliances. New laminate flooring & double paned windows throughout. Recessed lights/ skylights and central forced AC/heat. Bathrooms are completely redone.

All bedrooms have ceiling fans w/ lights and mirrored closet doors.

Large front yard & backyard has swimming pool.

Owner pay for pool service.

Contact number 858-465-9078



For our Military, this unit is 6.5 miles or 14 minutes to the Main Gate. 16 Minutes to Oceanside Pier. 15 Minutes to Mira Costa College. 45 Minutes to San Diego International Airport. 40 Minutes to Funner California if you enjoy a Lazy River.

No Pets Allowed



