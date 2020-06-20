All apartments in Oceanside
580 Arthur Ave
Last updated July 18 2019 at 11:19 AM

580 Arthur Ave

580 Arthur Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

580 Arthur Avenue, Oceanside, CA 92057
North Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Just remodeled house with pool in Oceanside - Property Id: 134442

Available after July 11th

Gorgeous Completely Remodeled 4bd/2ba Home! One Story with Open Floor-Plan & Breakfast Bar. Kitchen has brand new quartz counters, white cabinets, tastefully designed back-splash & stainless steel appliances. New laminate flooring & double paned windows throughout. Recessed lights/ skylights and central forced AC/heat. Bathrooms are completely redone.
All bedrooms have ceiling fans w/ lights and mirrored closet doors.
Large front yard & backyard has swimming pool.
Owner pay for pool service.
Contact number 858-465-9078

For our Military, this unit is 6.5 miles or 14 minutes to the Main Gate. 16 Minutes to Oceanside Pier. 15 Minutes to Mira Costa College. 45 Minutes to San Diego International Airport. 40 Minutes to Funner California if you enjoy a Lazy River.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/134442p
Property Id 134442

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5014079)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 580 Arthur Ave have any available units?
580 Arthur Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 580 Arthur Ave have?
Some of 580 Arthur Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 580 Arthur Ave currently offering any rent specials?
580 Arthur Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 580 Arthur Ave pet-friendly?
No, 580 Arthur Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 580 Arthur Ave offer parking?
No, 580 Arthur Ave does not offer parking.
Does 580 Arthur Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 580 Arthur Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 580 Arthur Ave have a pool?
Yes, 580 Arthur Ave has a pool.
Does 580 Arthur Ave have accessible units?
No, 580 Arthur Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 580 Arthur Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 580 Arthur Ave has units with dishwashers.
