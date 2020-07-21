5525 Old ranch Road Unit 41

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Fantastic Town home off of 76 with A/C. - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 1,400 sq ft., two story town-home with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, air conditioning, abundant storage both upstairs and downstairs, and full sized washer/dryer on same floor as bedrooms. Attached 2 car garage in HOA community with community pool, Jacuzzi, and playground. Great location with easy freeway access, close to parks, hiking trails, shopping and dining.



Small pets may be considered on a case by case basis with pet screening profile completed and increase to the deposit. Trash, Refrigerator and Washer/Dryer included in the rent. All other utilities are tenant responsibility.



*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



McLain Properties

CalDRE#01970594



The property is being rented as is, unless otherwise stated by the property manager. If there are any requests for changes to the property, they must be received before applying, any modifications will need to be approved by the owner.



**Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all. Though a pet policy may state no pets, all service animals and assisted animals will be accepted provided they have been verified through Petscreening.com. Please see our summary of rental qualifications and application process, and pet policy for further details.**



(RLNE2627202)