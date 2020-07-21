All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated January 5 2020 at 8:03 AM

5525 Old ranch Road Unit 41

5525 Old Ranch Road · No Longer Available
Location

5525 Old Ranch Road, Oceanside, CA 92057
Guajome

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Fantastic Town home off of 76 with A/C. - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 1,400 sq ft., two story town-home with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, air conditioning, abundant storage both upstairs and downstairs, and full sized washer/dryer on same floor as bedrooms. Attached 2 car garage in HOA community with community pool, Jacuzzi, and playground. Great location with easy freeway access, close to parks, hiking trails, shopping and dining.

Small pets may be considered on a case by case basis with pet screening profile completed and increase to the deposit. Trash, Refrigerator and Washer/Dryer included in the rent. All other utilities are tenant responsibility.

*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

McLain Properties
CalDRE#01970594

The property is being rented as is, unless otherwise stated by the property manager. If there are any requests for changes to the property, they must be received before applying, any modifications will need to be approved by the owner.

**Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all. Though a pet policy may state no pets, all service animals and assisted animals will be accepted provided they have been verified through Petscreening.com. Please see our summary of rental qualifications and application process, and pet policy for further details.**

(RLNE2627202)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5525 Old ranch Road Unit 41 have any available units?
5525 Old ranch Road Unit 41 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 5525 Old ranch Road Unit 41 have?
Some of 5525 Old ranch Road Unit 41's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5525 Old ranch Road Unit 41 currently offering any rent specials?
5525 Old ranch Road Unit 41 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5525 Old ranch Road Unit 41 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5525 Old ranch Road Unit 41 is pet friendly.
Does 5525 Old ranch Road Unit 41 offer parking?
Yes, 5525 Old ranch Road Unit 41 offers parking.
Does 5525 Old ranch Road Unit 41 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5525 Old ranch Road Unit 41 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5525 Old ranch Road Unit 41 have a pool?
Yes, 5525 Old ranch Road Unit 41 has a pool.
Does 5525 Old ranch Road Unit 41 have accessible units?
No, 5525 Old ranch Road Unit 41 does not have accessible units.
Does 5525 Old ranch Road Unit 41 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5525 Old ranch Road Unit 41 does not have units with dishwashers.
