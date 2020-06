Amenities

pool hot tub

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pool hot tub

2 Bed Available! - 2 Bed, 1 Bath unit now available!



Gated complex with pool and spa. Great location in North County. Close to Pendleton, shopping, healthcare and freeways.



To qualify, applicants need: Good credit/background check, rental history, and income (2.5x the rent amount in gross income)

Move in funds: Security Deposit & First Month's Rent



Interior Photos coming soon!



Please call our office to schedule a showing, (760) 602-0221.

Arrow Real Estate



(RLNE5157771)