5105 Palmera Dr

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

BEAUTIFUL OCEANSIDE HOME FOR RENT!!! Located on a quiet private street in the family-friendly neighborhood of North View in Oceanside. 4 bed, 3 bath. Entry level full bathroom and optional bedroom. Vaulted ceilings and custom paint in pristine condition. Tons of windows throughout with custom coverings. Spacious floor plan with stunning wood flooring downstairs and custom carpet upstairs. The kitchen is truly giant and has granite counter tops, and new appliances. Pets will be considered!