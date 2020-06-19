All apartments in Oceanside
Find more places like 5105 Palmera Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
5105 Palmera Dr
Last updated March 21 2020 at 5:17 AM

5105 Palmera Dr

5105 Palmera Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oceanside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5105 Palmera Drive, Oceanside, CA 92056
Guajome

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
BEAUTIFUL OCEANSIDE HOME FOR RENT!!! Located on a quiet private street in the family-friendly neighborhood of North View in Oceanside. 4 bed, 3 bath. Entry level full bathroom and optional bedroom. Vaulted ceilings and custom paint in pristine condition. Tons of windows throughout with custom coverings. Spacious floor plan with stunning wood flooring downstairs and custom carpet upstairs. The kitchen is truly giant and has granite counter tops, and new appliances. Pets will be considered!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5105 Palmera Dr have any available units?
5105 Palmera Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 5105 Palmera Dr have?
Some of 5105 Palmera Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5105 Palmera Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5105 Palmera Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5105 Palmera Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5105 Palmera Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5105 Palmera Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5105 Palmera Dr offers parking.
Does 5105 Palmera Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5105 Palmera Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5105 Palmera Dr have a pool?
No, 5105 Palmera Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5105 Palmera Dr have accessible units?
No, 5105 Palmera Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5105 Palmera Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5105 Palmera Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sunset View
2500 Sea Cliff Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
Windrift Apartments
3500 Windrift Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
The Dylan
550 Arbolitos Blvd
Oceanside, CA 92058
Pierside South
115 N. Cleveland Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
Pierside
119 N Cleveland St
Oceanside, CA 92054
Capella at Rancho Del Oro Luxury Apartment Homes
4795 Frazee Rd
Oceanside, CA 92057
Tri-City Gardens
4130 Waring Road
Oceanside, CA 92056
Island Club Apartments
2300 Catalina Cir
Oceanside, CA 92056

Similar Pages

Oceanside 1 Bedroom ApartmentsOceanside 2 Bedroom Apartments
Oceanside Apartments with ParkingOceanside Apartments with Pools
Oceanside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CAChula Vista, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAEscondido, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
Vista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CACarlsbad, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown OceansideSan Luis ReyMira Costa
Ivey Ranch Rancho Del OroTri City
Ocean HillsPeacock

Apartments Near Colleges

MiraCosta CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego