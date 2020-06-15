510 N Pacific #1

Amenities

Gorgeous condo in the heart of Downtown Oceanside! - Gorgeous condo in the heart of Downtown Oceanside! Just steps to the sand, this 2-BR unit is fully furnished and has been beautifully remodeled! Fabulous kitchen with stainless steel appliances, beautiful granite counters, huge pantry, fabulous great room and relaxing ocean view deck. Master bedroom retreat with full bath, dual sinks, shower/soaking tub and private balcony. Floorplan is extremely open and wonderful for entertaining! Unit within walking distance to beach, pier, shops and dining! DRE #01873446



No Pets Allowed



