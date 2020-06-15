All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

510 N Pacific #1

510 N Pacific St · No Longer Available
Location

510 N Pacific St, Oceanside, CA 92054
Downtown Oceanside

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Gorgeous condo in the heart of Downtown Oceanside! - Gorgeous condo in the heart of Downtown Oceanside! Just steps to the sand, this 2-BR unit is fully furnished and has been beautifully remodeled! Fabulous kitchen with stainless steel appliances, beautiful granite counters, huge pantry, fabulous great room and relaxing ocean view deck. Master bedroom retreat with full bath, dual sinks, shower/soaking tub and private balcony. Floorplan is extremely open and wonderful for entertaining! Unit within walking distance to beach, pier, shops and dining! DRE #01873446

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4719368)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 510 N Pacific #1 have any available units?
510 N Pacific #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 510 N Pacific #1 have?
Some of 510 N Pacific #1's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 510 N Pacific #1 currently offering any rent specials?
510 N Pacific #1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 N Pacific #1 pet-friendly?
No, 510 N Pacific #1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 510 N Pacific #1 offer parking?
No, 510 N Pacific #1 does not offer parking.
Does 510 N Pacific #1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 510 N Pacific #1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 N Pacific #1 have a pool?
No, 510 N Pacific #1 does not have a pool.
Does 510 N Pacific #1 have accessible units?
No, 510 N Pacific #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 510 N Pacific #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 510 N Pacific #1 does not have units with dishwashers.
