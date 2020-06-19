Amenities

5095 Tranquil Way #101 Available 07/01/20 Gated 3Bd/3Ba in North River Village, w/A/C & All Appliances, Available NOW! - Gorgeous 3 Bedroom, 3 FULL Bathrooms in the gated North River Village Community.



Conveniently located at North River Rd and Vandergrift, near Camp Pendleton, the 76 and I-15.



A/C, ceiling fans, recessed lighting and second story balcony.



Granite counter tops and all appliances included - Fridge, Washer and Dryer units.



2 Car Attached Garage with high ceiling, under-stair storage and full carpeted floor.



Community pool, spa and green space. Tenant pays water/sewer and electric. Trash is included.



Please call for additional information or to schedule a viewing of the property:



(760) 496-7969



Traust Property Management, Inc.



(RLNE5302508)