Last updated July 1 2020 at 10:00 AM

5095 Tranquil Way #101

5095 Tranquil Way · No Longer Available
Location

5095 Tranquil Way, Oceanside, CA 92057
North Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dogs allowed
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
5095 Tranquil Way #101 Available 07/01/20 Gated 3Bd/3Ba in North River Village, w/A/C & All Appliances, Available NOW! - Gorgeous 3 Bedroom, 3 FULL Bathrooms in the gated North River Village Community.

Conveniently located at North River Rd and Vandergrift, near Camp Pendleton, the 76 and I-15.

A/C, ceiling fans, recessed lighting and second story balcony.

Granite counter tops and all appliances included - Fridge, Washer and Dryer units.

2 Car Attached Garage with high ceiling, under-stair storage and full carpeted floor.

Community pool, spa and green space. Tenant pays water/sewer and electric. Trash is included.

Please call for additional information or to schedule a viewing of the property:

(760) 496-7969

Traust Property Management, Inc.

(RLNE5302508)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5095 Tranquil Way #101 have any available units?
5095 Tranquil Way #101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 5095 Tranquil Way #101 have?
Some of 5095 Tranquil Way #101's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5095 Tranquil Way #101 currently offering any rent specials?
5095 Tranquil Way #101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5095 Tranquil Way #101 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5095 Tranquil Way #101 is pet friendly.
Does 5095 Tranquil Way #101 offer parking?
Yes, 5095 Tranquil Way #101 offers parking.
Does 5095 Tranquil Way #101 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5095 Tranquil Way #101 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5095 Tranquil Way #101 have a pool?
Yes, 5095 Tranquil Way #101 has a pool.
Does 5095 Tranquil Way #101 have accessible units?
No, 5095 Tranquil Way #101 does not have accessible units.
Does 5095 Tranquil Way #101 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5095 Tranquil Way #101 does not have units with dishwashers.

