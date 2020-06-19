All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated June 26 2019 at 11:09 AM

5086 Via Manos #E

5086 via Manos · No Longer Available
Location

5086 via Manos, Oceanside, CA 92057
Guajome

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
5086 Via Manos #E Available 07/01/19 GREY FALCON PROPERTIES - 5086 Via Manos 1BR 1 Ba - Great centrally located Condo. Close to the 76 and close to Camp Pendelton. Easy access to the 15, 5 or 78 Freeways. 1 Bedroom and 1 bathroom. Wood flooring balcony. Includes washer/dryer, kitchen frig, one car garage plus one assigned parking space, and lovely pool/spa area. Bike trail behind home goes all the way to the beach. Very close to schools, shopping, entertainment, restaurants, the beach, and the Marine Corps base.
1 small pet ok, with owner approval and extra deposit.

Interior photos coming soon!!

Carol Bocanegra 951-333-7999
CALBRE#01200028

Aaron Ross, Broker
BRE#01865640

(RLNE4126171)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5086 Via Manos #E have any available units?
5086 Via Manos #E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 5086 Via Manos #E have?
Some of 5086 Via Manos #E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5086 Via Manos #E currently offering any rent specials?
5086 Via Manos #E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5086 Via Manos #E pet-friendly?
Yes, 5086 Via Manos #E is pet friendly.
Does 5086 Via Manos #E offer parking?
Yes, 5086 Via Manos #E offers parking.
Does 5086 Via Manos #E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5086 Via Manos #E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5086 Via Manos #E have a pool?
Yes, 5086 Via Manos #E has a pool.
Does 5086 Via Manos #E have accessible units?
No, 5086 Via Manos #E does not have accessible units.
Does 5086 Via Manos #E have units with dishwashers?
No, 5086 Via Manos #E does not have units with dishwashers.
