5086 Via Manos #E Available 07/01/19 GREY FALCON PROPERTIES - 5086 Via Manos 1BR 1 Ba - Great centrally located Condo. Close to the 76 and close to Camp Pendelton. Easy access to the 15, 5 or 78 Freeways. 1 Bedroom and 1 bathroom. Wood flooring balcony. Includes washer/dryer, kitchen frig, one car garage plus one assigned parking space, and lovely pool/spa area. Bike trail behind home goes all the way to the beach. Very close to schools, shopping, entertainment, restaurants, the beach, and the Marine Corps base.

1 small pet ok, with owner approval and extra deposit.



Interior photos coming soon!!



Carol Bocanegra 951-333-7999

CALBRE#01200028



Aaron Ross, Broker

BRE#01865640



(RLNE4126171)