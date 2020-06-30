506 Canyon Dr. #85

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

3BD/2BA Ground Level Condo In Oceanside, Minutes to the Beach! - Gorgeous upgrades in this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home that offers 1,164 sq ft, air conditioning, washer/dryer in unit, hardwood and tile flooring throughout, kitchen has tons of counter space, stainless steel appliances include built in microwave and dishwasher, spacious outdoor patio to enjoy BBQing and entertaining, patio table and chairs can remain, or be removed. Unit comes with one assigned parking space, and 1 car garage. Community pool, tennis courts, and basketball courts. Minutes to downtown Oceanside for farmer's and sunset markets, the famous Oceanside Pier, dining, shopping, and entertainment. Convenient location for easy freeway access.



Pets under 100 lbs will be considered on a case by case basis with increase to the deposit ($500/per pet) and pet screening profile. Renter's liability insurance required to keep current throughout tenancy. Fridge/washer/dryer included. Trash service and hot water included. All other utilities are tenant responsibility. Tenants must qualify without the use of a co-signer. 1 year lease. Applications are done online at www.mclainproperties.com, available long term rentals, find the address and follow instructions to apply.



The property is being rented as is, unless otherwise stated by the property manager. If there are any requests for changes to the property, they must be received before applying, any modifications will need to be approved by the owner.



**Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all. Though a pet policy may state no pets, all service animals and assisted animals will be accepted provided they have been verified through Petscreening.com. Please see our summary of rental qualifications and application process, and pet policy for further details.**



