Oceanside, CA
506 Canyon Dr. #85
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:33 AM

506 Canyon Dr. #85

506 Canyon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

506 Canyon Drive, Oceanside, CA 92054
Loma Alta

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
3BD/2BA Ground Level Condo In Oceanside, Minutes to the Beach! - Gorgeous upgrades in this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home that offers 1,164 sq ft, air conditioning, washer/dryer in unit, hardwood and tile flooring throughout, kitchen has tons of counter space, stainless steel appliances include built in microwave and dishwasher, spacious outdoor patio to enjoy BBQing and entertaining, patio table and chairs can remain, or be removed. Unit comes with one assigned parking space, and 1 car garage. Community pool, tennis courts, and basketball courts. Minutes to downtown Oceanside for farmer's and sunset markets, the famous Oceanside Pier, dining, shopping, and entertainment. Convenient location for easy freeway access.

Pets under 100 lbs will be considered on a case by case basis with increase to the deposit ($500/per pet) and pet screening profile. Renter's liability insurance required to keep current throughout tenancy. Fridge/washer/dryer included. Trash service and hot water included. All other utilities are tenant responsibility. Tenants must qualify without the use of a co-signer. 1 year lease. Applications are done online at www.mclainproperties.com, available long term rentals, find the address and follow instructions to apply.

McLain Properties
CalDRE#01970594

The property is being rented as is, unless otherwise stated by the property manager. If there are any requests for changes to the property, they must be received before applying, any modifications will need to be approved by the owner.

**Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all. Though a pet policy may state no pets, all service animals and assisted animals will be accepted provided they have been verified through Petscreening.com. Please see our summary of rental qualifications and application process, and pet policy for further details.**

(RLNE5612247)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 506 Canyon Dr. #85 have any available units?
506 Canyon Dr. #85 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 506 Canyon Dr. #85 have?
Some of 506 Canyon Dr. #85's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 506 Canyon Dr. #85 currently offering any rent specials?
506 Canyon Dr. #85 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 506 Canyon Dr. #85 pet-friendly?
Yes, 506 Canyon Dr. #85 is pet friendly.
Does 506 Canyon Dr. #85 offer parking?
Yes, 506 Canyon Dr. #85 offers parking.
Does 506 Canyon Dr. #85 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 506 Canyon Dr. #85 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 506 Canyon Dr. #85 have a pool?
Yes, 506 Canyon Dr. #85 has a pool.
Does 506 Canyon Dr. #85 have accessible units?
No, 506 Canyon Dr. #85 does not have accessible units.
Does 506 Canyon Dr. #85 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 506 Canyon Dr. #85 has units with dishwashers.

