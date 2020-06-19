Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

5048 VIA MANOS #H Available 10/15/19 SPACIOUS OCEANSIDE 2 BEDROOM CONDO AVAILABLE October 15TH! - Available October 15TH! Just minutes from Highway 76 and shopping area!



Come to see this upper two bedrooms/ two bathroom single level condo in the Villa San Luis Rey community. Hardwood flooring. Owner to provide a stove, dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator (as is). One car detached garage with storage plus designated uncovered space.



Enjoy a cozy fireplace and balcony at this 951 square foot unit. Tenant to pay all utilities. Small pet on approval with an additional deposit of $500.00. Community pool and spa ready for your summer relaxation!



Must have good credit! (600+)

Must make three times the rent in gross monthly income ($5685.00)

No evictions and no open bankruptcies



Call Real Property Management today for an appointment to see inside at 760-434-1791



*RPM will not be held responsible for errors or omissions. All rental information is subject to change without notice.



(RLNE3233210)