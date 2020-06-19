All apartments in Oceanside
/
Oceanside, CA
/
5048 VIA MANOS #H
Last updated August 23 2019 at 9:45 AM

5048 VIA MANOS #H

5048 via Manos · No Longer Available
Location

5048 via Manos, Oceanside, CA 92057
Guajome

Amenities

5048 VIA MANOS #H Available 10/15/19 SPACIOUS OCEANSIDE 2 BEDROOM CONDO AVAILABLE October 15TH! - Available October 15TH! Just minutes from Highway 76 and shopping area!

Come to see this upper two bedrooms/ two bathroom single level condo in the Villa San Luis Rey community. Hardwood flooring. Owner to provide a stove, dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator (as is). One car detached garage with storage plus designated uncovered space.

Enjoy a cozy fireplace and balcony at this 951 square foot unit. Tenant to pay all utilities. Small pet on approval with an additional deposit of $500.00. Community pool and spa ready for your summer relaxation!

Must have good credit! (600+)
Must make three times the rent in gross monthly income ($5685.00)
No evictions and no open bankruptcies

Call Real Property Management today for an appointment to see inside at 760-434-1791

*RPM will not be held responsible for errors or omissions. All rental information is subject to change without notice.

(RLNE3233210)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5048 VIA MANOS #H have any available units?
5048 VIA MANOS #H doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 5048 VIA MANOS #H have?
Some of 5048 VIA MANOS #H's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5048 VIA MANOS #H currently offering any rent specials?
5048 VIA MANOS #H is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5048 VIA MANOS #H pet-friendly?
Yes, 5048 VIA MANOS #H is pet friendly.
Does 5048 VIA MANOS #H offer parking?
Yes, 5048 VIA MANOS #H offers parking.
Does 5048 VIA MANOS #H have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5048 VIA MANOS #H does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5048 VIA MANOS #H have a pool?
Yes, 5048 VIA MANOS #H has a pool.
Does 5048 VIA MANOS #H have accessible units?
No, 5048 VIA MANOS #H does not have accessible units.
Does 5048 VIA MANOS #H have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5048 VIA MANOS #H has units with dishwashers.
