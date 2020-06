Amenities

Beautiful FURNISHED rental overlooking golf course in 55+ Ocean Hills Country Club. Enjoy sunsets and ocean breezes on the west-facing back patio. Available June, min. 3 months. Light, clean "Costa Smeralda" floor plan, with loft, and both bedrooms on main floor. Upgraded kitchen counter tops. Sunny front courtyard. A/C. No smoking. Sorry, no pets. Tenants will have use of all that OHCC has to offer, including golf with no green fees, tennis, pickle ball, and lots of activities.