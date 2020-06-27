All apartments in Oceanside
Find more places like 4744 Galicia.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
4744 Galicia
Last updated July 21 2019 at 6:53 AM

4744 Galicia

4744 Galicia Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oceanside
See all
Ocean Hills
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4744 Galicia Way, Oceanside, CA 92056
Ocean Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
bocce court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
GOLF COURSE VIEW - Great 2 BR 2-story with loft in Ocean Hills Country Club, a 55+ guard-gated community with 24-hour patrol. Golf course 9th hole view from patio, plus mountain and western views from 2 upstairs decks. Near clubhouse, pool, jacuzzi, bocce, tennis & pickle ball courts. 5 miles to beaches in Carlsbad or Oceanside. Includes skylights, “green” allergy-free cork flooring, walk-in jacuzzi tub/shower in downstairs master en suite. Solar panels great for lower electric bill & for charging vehicle

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4744 Galicia have any available units?
4744 Galicia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 4744 Galicia have?
Some of 4744 Galicia's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4744 Galicia currently offering any rent specials?
4744 Galicia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4744 Galicia pet-friendly?
No, 4744 Galicia is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 4744 Galicia offer parking?
No, 4744 Galicia does not offer parking.
Does 4744 Galicia have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4744 Galicia offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4744 Galicia have a pool?
Yes, 4744 Galicia has a pool.
Does 4744 Galicia have accessible units?
No, 4744 Galicia does not have accessible units.
Does 4744 Galicia have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4744 Galicia has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sunset View
2500 Sea Cliff Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
Windrift Apartments
3500 Windrift Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
Presidio at Rancho Del Oro
4401 Mission Ave
Oceanside, CA 92057
Pierside South
115 N. Cleveland Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
211 S Nevada Street
211 South Nevada Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
Capella at Rancho Del Oro Luxury Apartment Homes
4795 Frazee Rd
Oceanside, CA 92057
SALT
371 North Cleveland Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
Island Club Apartments
2300 Catalina Cir
Oceanside, CA 92056

Similar Pages

Oceanside 1 BedroomsOceanside 2 Bedrooms
Oceanside Apartments with ParkingOceanside Pet Friendly Places
Oceanside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Escondido, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira CostaDowntown OceansideSan Luis Rey
Ivey Ranch Rancho Del OroLoma AltaTri City
Ocean HillsPeacock

Apartments Near Colleges

MiraCosta CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego