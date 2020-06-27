4744 Galicia

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities bocce court clubhouse pool tennis court

GOLF COURSE VIEW - Great 2 BR 2-story with loft in Ocean Hills Country Club, a 55+ guard-gated community with 24-hour patrol. Golf course 9th hole view from patio, plus mountain and western views from 2 upstairs decks. Near clubhouse, pool, jacuzzi, bocce, tennis & pickle ball courts. 5 miles to beaches in Carlsbad or Oceanside. Includes skylights, “green” allergy-free cork flooring, walk-in jacuzzi tub/shower in downstairs master en suite. Solar panels great for lower electric bill & for charging vehicle