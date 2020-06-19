4713 Via Escala

Amenities

Light & Bright spacious home in highly desirable Rancho Del Oro! - New flooring and recent renovations in this light & bright, refreshing space. Excellent schools in this well established neighborhood. One of the largest floor plans in the highly desirable Rancho Del Oro community with one bedroom and full bathroom located on the first level! This spacious home has soaring ceilings with lots of natural light. Recent renovations include fresh paint, new carpeting, updated fixtures, granite countertops, custom fireplace and much more.... Large bonus room/loft may also be used as a second family room or kid's room. This lovely home offers a private patio and large backyard with mature landscaping. Located in a cul-de-sac close by the community park and local elementary school. Dogs ok, no cats please..



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5295493)