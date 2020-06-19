All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated December 14 2019 at 1:33 PM

4713 Via Escala

4713 Via Escala · No Longer Available
Location

4713 Via Escala, Oceanside, CA 92056
Ivey Ranch - Rancho Del Oro

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Light & Bright spacious home in highly desirable Rancho Del Oro! - New flooring and recent renovations in this light & bright, refreshing space. Excellent schools in this well established neighborhood. One of the largest floor plans in the highly desirable Rancho Del Oro community with one bedroom and full bathroom located on the first level! This spacious home has soaring ceilings with lots of natural light. Recent renovations include fresh paint, new carpeting, updated fixtures, granite countertops, custom fireplace and much more.... Large bonus room/loft may also be used as a second family room or kid's room. This lovely home offers a private patio and large backyard with mature landscaping. Located in a cul-de-sac close by the community park and local elementary school. Dogs ok, no cats please..

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5295493)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4713 Via Escala have any available units?
4713 Via Escala doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 4713 Via Escala have?
Some of 4713 Via Escala's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4713 Via Escala currently offering any rent specials?
4713 Via Escala is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4713 Via Escala pet-friendly?
Yes, 4713 Via Escala is pet friendly.
Does 4713 Via Escala offer parking?
No, 4713 Via Escala does not offer parking.
Does 4713 Via Escala have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4713 Via Escala does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4713 Via Escala have a pool?
No, 4713 Via Escala does not have a pool.
Does 4713 Via Escala have accessible units?
No, 4713 Via Escala does not have accessible units.
Does 4713 Via Escala have units with dishwashers?
No, 4713 Via Escala does not have units with dishwashers.

