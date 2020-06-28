4700 Lanai Way

Amenities
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 Bath, located in desirable Rancho Del Oro. - Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 Bath, located in desirable Rancho Del Oro. This spacious home is located on the corner of a cul de sac. Just upgraded, wood laminate flooring (not shown in photos) in Living Room and Family Room. Newly Stainless Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave have been upgraded within the last year. Refrigerator is not included. Washer & Dryer included and located upstairs. Ceiling fans throughout, crown molding, designer paint. New sinks in Master Bath, new counter tops in the Master and 2nd Bath. Low maintenance backyard, very private. ADT Alarm installed, tenant pays for monthly service.
Appliances Included: Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave, Washer & Dryer(Not warrantied)
Utilities Included: NONE
Amenities: None
Cats Allowed: Yes
Dogs Allowed: Small Only
(RLNE5157798)