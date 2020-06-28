All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:12 PM

4700 Lanai Way

4700 Lanai Way · No Longer Available
Location

4700 Lanai Way, Oceanside, CA 92057
Ivey Ranch - Rancho Del Oro

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 Bath, located in desirable Rancho Del Oro. - Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 Bath, located in desirable Rancho Del Oro. This spacious home is located on the corner of a cul de sac. Just upgraded, wood laminate flooring (not shown in photos) in Living Room and Family Room. Newly Stainless Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave have been upgraded within the last year. Refrigerator is not included. Washer & Dryer included and located upstairs. Ceiling fans throughout, crown molding, designer paint. New sinks in Master Bath, new counter tops in the Master and 2nd Bath. Low maintenance backyard, very private. ADT Alarm installed, tenant pays for monthly service.

Appliances Included: Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave, Washer & Dryer(Not warrantied)

Utilities Included: NONE

Amenities: None

Cats Allowed: Yes
Dogs Allowed: Small Only

(RLNE5157798)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4700 Lanai Way have any available units?
4700 Lanai Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 4700 Lanai Way have?
Some of 4700 Lanai Way's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4700 Lanai Way currently offering any rent specials?
4700 Lanai Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4700 Lanai Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4700 Lanai Way is pet friendly.
Does 4700 Lanai Way offer parking?
No, 4700 Lanai Way does not offer parking.
Does 4700 Lanai Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4700 Lanai Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4700 Lanai Way have a pool?
No, 4700 Lanai Way does not have a pool.
Does 4700 Lanai Way have accessible units?
No, 4700 Lanai Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4700 Lanai Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4700 Lanai Way has units with dishwashers.
