4670 Cordoba

4670 Cordoba Way
Location

4670 Cordoba Way, Oceanside, CA 92056
Ocean Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Premiere 55+ Ocean Hills Country Club offers virtually everything you could want for your leisure activities right on the premises. You’ll enjoy the free golf, Special Events, Performances, Holiday Celebrations, Socializing, Dancing and Music – Just to name a few. Partake in the fun and relaxation via the 40+ Clubs, Mixers, parties, etc. OHCC living is “LIFE AT ITS BEST’ in one of the finest climates in the World complete with gentle ocean breezes. Both Bedrooms on main floor. Loft for office, etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4670 Cordoba have any available units?
4670 Cordoba doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 4670 Cordoba have?
Some of 4670 Cordoba's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4670 Cordoba currently offering any rent specials?
4670 Cordoba is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4670 Cordoba pet-friendly?
No, 4670 Cordoba is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 4670 Cordoba offer parking?
No, 4670 Cordoba does not offer parking.
Does 4670 Cordoba have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4670 Cordoba offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4670 Cordoba have a pool?
Yes, 4670 Cordoba has a pool.
Does 4670 Cordoba have accessible units?
No, 4670 Cordoba does not have accessible units.
Does 4670 Cordoba have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4670 Cordoba has units with dishwashers.
