4670 Cordoba

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Premiere 55+ Ocean Hills Country Club offers virtually everything you could want for your leisure activities right on the premises. You’ll enjoy the free golf, Special Events, Performances, Holiday Celebrations, Socializing, Dancing and Music – Just to name a few. Partake in the fun and relaxation via the 40+ Clubs, Mixers, parties, etc. OHCC living is “LIFE AT ITS BEST’ in one of the finest climates in the World complete with gentle ocean breezes. Both Bedrooms on main floor. Loft for office, etc.