4607 Briar Ridge Rd Available 08/09/19 Great Single 3BD Level Home! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in Oceanside on a large lot. The living room offers high ceilings a nice fireplace and plenty of natural light. Kitchen includes ample storage and a nice area for dining. The backyard is large allowing plenty of space to enjoy gardening or a weekend BBQ. Call today to schedule a showing. This home won't last long!
REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $6,125.
PETS:
No Pets
FEATURES:
Non-Smoking Property
Garbage Disposal
Oven
Dishwasher
Fire Place
1 Story
Dining Area
Living Room
Laundry Hook-ups
2 Car Garage
Gardener included
Fenced yard
SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Empresa Elementary
Middle School: Roosevelt Middle School
High School: Vista High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.
LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/4607-Briar-Ridge-Rd--Oceanside-CA-92056-1707/
CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com
(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax
Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm
(RLNE4995668)