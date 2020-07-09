All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated July 13 2019 at 10:46 AM

4607 Briar Ridge Rd

4607 Briar Ridge Road · No Longer Available
Location

4607 Briar Ridge Road, Oceanside, CA 92056
Peacock

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4607 Briar Ridge Rd Available 08/09/19 Great Single 3BD Level Home! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in Oceanside on a large lot. The living room offers high ceilings a nice fireplace and plenty of natural light. Kitchen includes ample storage and a nice area for dining. The backyard is large allowing plenty of space to enjoy gardening or a weekend BBQ. Call today to schedule a showing. This home won't last long!

REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $6,125.

PETS:
No Pets

FEATURES:
Non-Smoking Property
Garbage Disposal
Oven
Dishwasher
Fire Place
1 Story
Dining Area
Living Room
Laundry Hook-ups
2 Car Garage
Gardener included
Fenced yard

SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Empresa Elementary
Middle School: Roosevelt Middle School
High School: Vista High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.

LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/4607-Briar-Ridge-Rd--Oceanside-CA-92056-1707/

CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax

Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm

(RLNE4995668)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4607 Briar Ridge Rd have any available units?
4607 Briar Ridge Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 4607 Briar Ridge Rd have?
Some of 4607 Briar Ridge Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4607 Briar Ridge Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4607 Briar Ridge Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4607 Briar Ridge Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4607 Briar Ridge Rd is pet friendly.
Does 4607 Briar Ridge Rd offer parking?
Yes, 4607 Briar Ridge Rd offers parking.
Does 4607 Briar Ridge Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4607 Briar Ridge Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4607 Briar Ridge Rd have a pool?
No, 4607 Briar Ridge Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4607 Briar Ridge Rd have accessible units?
No, 4607 Briar Ridge Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4607 Briar Ridge Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4607 Briar Ridge Rd has units with dishwashers.
