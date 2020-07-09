Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal oven w/d hookup Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4607 Briar Ridge Rd Available 08/09/19 Great Single 3BD Level Home! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:

Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in Oceanside on a large lot. The living room offers high ceilings a nice fireplace and plenty of natural light. Kitchen includes ample storage and a nice area for dining. The backyard is large allowing plenty of space to enjoy gardening or a weekend BBQ. Call today to schedule a showing. This home won't last long!



REQUIRED INCOME:

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $6,125.



PETS:

No Pets



FEATURES:

Non-Smoking Property

Garbage Disposal

Oven

Dishwasher

Fire Place

1 Story

Dining Area

Living Room

Laundry Hook-ups

2 Car Garage

Gardener included

Fenced yard



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: Empresa Elementary

Middle School: Roosevelt Middle School

High School: Vista High School

There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.



LINK:

https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/4607-Briar-Ridge-Rd--Oceanside-CA-92056-1707/



CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

2653 Roosevelt Street

Carlsbad, CA 92008

www.cpmteam.com



(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax



Hours

Monday - Friday 9am -5pm

Saturday 9am - 4pm



(RLNE4995668)