w/d hookup granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters range w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4589 Blackwell Rd Available 09/10/19 Wonderful Single Level 3BD Home! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:

Your search is over! Here it is! Recently renovated, 3 bedroom, 2 bath single story home located in a very sought after neighborhood. Home features custom cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel sink. Neutral paint, new carpet, upgraded closet doors in master, dual pane vinyl windows throughout. All of this with A/C!



REQUIRED INCOME:

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property:$7,000.



PETS:

Single Pet Only

Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.



FEATURES:

Air Conditioning, Non-Smoking Property, Garbage Disposal, Stove, Dishwasher, Fire Place, 1 Story, Formal dining room, Eat in kitchen, Living Room, Family Room, Tile Flooring, Upgraded Carpeting, Laminate Flooring, Laundry Hook-ups, 2 Car Garage, Gardener included, Fenced yard



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: Lake Elementary

Middle School: Madison Elementary

High School: Rancho Buena Vista High School

There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.



LINK:

https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/4589-Blackwell-Rd-Oceanside-CA-92056-1652/



CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

2653 Roosevelt Street

Carlsbad, CA 92008

www.cpmteam.com



(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax



Hours

Monday - Friday 9am -5pm

Saturday 9am - 4pm



