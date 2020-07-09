Amenities
4589 Blackwell Rd Available 09/10/19 Wonderful Single Level 3BD Home! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Your search is over! Here it is! Recently renovated, 3 bedroom, 2 bath single story home located in a very sought after neighborhood. Home features custom cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel sink. Neutral paint, new carpet, upgraded closet doors in master, dual pane vinyl windows throughout. All of this with A/C!
REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property:$7,000.
PETS:
Single Pet Only
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.
FEATURES:
Air Conditioning, Non-Smoking Property, Garbage Disposal, Stove, Dishwasher, Fire Place, 1 Story, Formal dining room, Eat in kitchen, Living Room, Family Room, Tile Flooring, Upgraded Carpeting, Laminate Flooring, Laundry Hook-ups, 2 Car Garage, Gardener included, Fenced yard
SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Lake Elementary
Middle School: Madison Elementary
High School: Rancho Buena Vista High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.
LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/4589-Blackwell-Rd-Oceanside-CA-92056-1652/
CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com
(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax
Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm
