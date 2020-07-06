All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:40 AM

4578 Big Sur Street

4578 Big Sur Street · No Longer Available
Location

4578 Big Sur Street, Oceanside, CA 92057
North Valley

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
pet friendly
Two-Story beautiful home in Whelan Ranch! - Two-Story beautiful home in Whelan Ranch! This Two-story 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home has a great layout that leads from the kitchen right into the family room and dining area.

Appliances Included: Refrigerator Oven Stove Microwave Dishwasher

Amenities: Patio Laundry Hook Ups Garage Cable-ready Disposal Fenced Air Conditioning BBQ Area

Utilities Included: NONE

Cats Allowed: No
Dogs Allowed: No

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5343085)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4578 Big Sur Street have any available units?
4578 Big Sur Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 4578 Big Sur Street have?
Some of 4578 Big Sur Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4578 Big Sur Street currently offering any rent specials?
4578 Big Sur Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4578 Big Sur Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4578 Big Sur Street is pet friendly.
Does 4578 Big Sur Street offer parking?
Yes, 4578 Big Sur Street offers parking.
Does 4578 Big Sur Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4578 Big Sur Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4578 Big Sur Street have a pool?
No, 4578 Big Sur Street does not have a pool.
Does 4578 Big Sur Street have accessible units?
No, 4578 Big Sur Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4578 Big Sur Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4578 Big Sur Street has units with dishwashers.

