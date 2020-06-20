All apartments in Oceanside
Oceanside, CA
456 Blue Sage Way
Last updated November 23 2019 at 12:45 PM

456 Blue Sage Way

456 Blue Sage Way · No Longer Available
Oceanside
Ivey Ranch - Rancho Del Oro
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Location

456 Blue Sage Way, Oceanside, CA 92057
Ivey Ranch - Rancho Del Oro

Amenities

Beautiful Home In Gated Community...Easy Access To Camp Pendleton, Shopping, Dining And Schools! - This three bedroom, two and one-half bath home is move in ready! Enjoy a wonderful home that has been completely renovated with beautiful earth tone paints and neutral carpeting. Amenities of this home include a light and bright floor plan, a cozy living room fireplace, tile counters, oak cabinets and vaulted ceilings in the master bedroom and living room. The master bedroom suite features dual sinks and a walk-in closet. Refrigerator is included. You will love the private rear yard with its terraced garden, flagstone mosaic deck and fruit trees The attached, finished two car garage provides direct access into the home. Wonderful gated neighborhood with community pool and spa. Walk to Ivey Ranch Elementary, King Middle and El Camino High School. Easy access to Highways 76 and 78, shopping, dining and entertainment. Excellent location for commuting to Camp Pendleton. Non-Smoking. Security deposit equal to one months rent. Gardener Service included. Contact Graf Property Management 760-721-4442 Today to schedule a time to view this home. Rate subject to credit review/approval.

(RLNE2602999)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 456 Blue Sage Way have any available units?
456 Blue Sage Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 456 Blue Sage Way have?
Some of 456 Blue Sage Way's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 456 Blue Sage Way currently offering any rent specials?
456 Blue Sage Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 456 Blue Sage Way pet-friendly?
No, 456 Blue Sage Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 456 Blue Sage Way offer parking?
Yes, 456 Blue Sage Way does offer parking.
Does 456 Blue Sage Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 456 Blue Sage Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 456 Blue Sage Way have a pool?
Yes, 456 Blue Sage Way has a pool.
Does 456 Blue Sage Way have accessible units?
No, 456 Blue Sage Way does not have accessible units.
Does 456 Blue Sage Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 456 Blue Sage Way does not have units with dishwashers.
