456 Blue Sage Way

Beautiful Home In Gated Community...Easy Access To Camp Pendleton, Shopping, Dining And Schools! - This three bedroom, two and one-half bath home is move in ready! Enjoy a wonderful home that has been completely renovated with beautiful earth tone paints and neutral carpeting. Amenities of this home include a light and bright floor plan, a cozy living room fireplace, tile counters, oak cabinets and vaulted ceilings in the master bedroom and living room. The master bedroom suite features dual sinks and a walk-in closet. Refrigerator is included. You will love the private rear yard with its terraced garden, flagstone mosaic deck and fruit trees The attached, finished two car garage provides direct access into the home. Wonderful gated neighborhood with community pool and spa. Walk to Ivey Ranch Elementary, King Middle and El Camino High School. Easy access to Highways 76 and 78, shopping, dining and entertainment. Excellent location for commuting to Camp Pendleton. Non-Smoking. Security deposit equal to one months rent. Gardener Service included. Contact Graf Property Management 760-721-4442 Today to schedule a time to view this home. Rate subject to credit review/approval.



