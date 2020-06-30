4474 Brisbane Way #1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub internet access

Two Bedroom Condo in Oceanside close to Camp Pendleton - Must see this charming end unit townhome with spacious layout and lots of sunlight!



The living room offers a cozy fireplace, ceiling fan and entertainment niche. The kitchen has an open layout with plenty of cabinets, tile counters, breakfast bar, white appliances (refrigerator, stove, oven, microwave, dishwasher) and lots of work space. Great balcony space off of the dining room. Large Master bedroom has a walk in closet. BRAND NEW CARPET & PAINT throughout living area and bedrooms.



There is also a full size laundry closet with washer & dryer inside the condo. This lovely home has an attached 1 car garage with direct access to the home and additional assigned parking space in front of home.



The Brisbane HOA is one of Oceanside's premier communities with a beautiful pool, spa and 2 play areas. Close to the San Luis Rey walking trails which lead to Oceanside Harbor and Camp Pendleton!



Tenant pays water, sewer, gas, electricity, cable/WiFi. Owner pays trash and HOA Dues.



No Pets Accepted.



Rent: $2,250

Security Deposit: $2,250

Square Footage: 1,141

Available: NOW



Application Requirements:

- $42 Application Fee for all adults over 18 yrs old

- Credit Score of 680 or Higher

- No Evictions

- No Bankruptcies

- Income Requirement of $4,500 per month

- Income Verification (at least 2 months of paycheck stubs or 2 years of tax returns)

- Employment Verification

- Rental History Verification (at least 2 years)



Please call to schedule a showing today!

Gold Key Property Management

(619) 356-1919



(RLNE4815451)