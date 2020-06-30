All apartments in Oceanside
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
4474 Brisbane Way #1
Last updated April 2 2020 at 4:57 PM

4474 Brisbane Way #1

4474 Brisbane Way · No Longer Available
Location

4474 Brisbane Way, Oceanside, CA 92058
North Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
Two Bedroom Condo in Oceanside close to Camp Pendleton - Must see this charming end unit townhome with spacious layout and lots of sunlight!

The living room offers a cozy fireplace, ceiling fan and entertainment niche. The kitchen has an open layout with plenty of cabinets, tile counters, breakfast bar, white appliances (refrigerator, stove, oven, microwave, dishwasher) and lots of work space. Great balcony space off of the dining room. Large Master bedroom has a walk in closet. BRAND NEW CARPET & PAINT throughout living area and bedrooms.

There is also a full size laundry closet with washer & dryer inside the condo. This lovely home has an attached 1 car garage with direct access to the home and additional assigned parking space in front of home.

The Brisbane HOA is one of Oceanside's premier communities with a beautiful pool, spa and 2 play areas. Close to the San Luis Rey walking trails which lead to Oceanside Harbor and Camp Pendleton!

Tenant pays water, sewer, gas, electricity, cable/WiFi. Owner pays trash and HOA Dues.

No Pets Accepted.

Rent: $2,250
Security Deposit: $2,250
Square Footage: 1,141
Available: NOW

Application Requirements:
- $42 Application Fee for all adults over 18 yrs old
- Credit Score of 680 or Higher
- No Evictions
- No Bankruptcies
- Income Requirement of $4,500 per month
- Income Verification (at least 2 months of paycheck stubs or 2 years of tax returns)
- Employment Verification
- Rental History Verification (at least 2 years)

Please call to schedule a showing today!
Gold Key Property Management
(619) 356-1919

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4815451)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4474 Brisbane Way #1 have any available units?
4474 Brisbane Way #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 4474 Brisbane Way #1 have?
Some of 4474 Brisbane Way #1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4474 Brisbane Way #1 currently offering any rent specials?
4474 Brisbane Way #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4474 Brisbane Way #1 pet-friendly?
No, 4474 Brisbane Way #1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 4474 Brisbane Way #1 offer parking?
Yes, 4474 Brisbane Way #1 offers parking.
Does 4474 Brisbane Way #1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4474 Brisbane Way #1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4474 Brisbane Way #1 have a pool?
Yes, 4474 Brisbane Way #1 has a pool.
Does 4474 Brisbane Way #1 have accessible units?
No, 4474 Brisbane Way #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4474 Brisbane Way #1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4474 Brisbane Way #1 has units with dishwashers.

