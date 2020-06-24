4438 Brisbane Way Unit 5

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub internet access pet friendly

Lovely, bright and beautiful two-story townhome located in the Brisbane community in the North Valley neighborhood in Oceanside, California. It has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, an attached 2-car garage with direct entry into the home and is approximately 1,837 square feet. It boasts fresh paint, custom blinds, hardwood floor panels downstairs, new wall-to-wall carpets upstairs for added comfort, and a private bricked backyard and covered outdoor patioperfect for outdoor dining and entertaining guests. The townhome also has central air-conditioning and ceiling fans throughout for climate control. The modern kitchen consists of granite counters, tiled flooring, and upgraded cabinets and lots of cabinet space for storage. Stainless steel kitchen appliances and includes refrigerator, dishwasher, oven and microwave oven. Aside from the kitchen, the first floor has large dining and living rooms with fireplace and entertainment niche. The masters bedroom features vaulted ceilings, large attached bathroom with dual vanity and walk-in closet, and Elfa adjustable steel shelving. The home is situated in a way that it gets a lot of sunlight, and thanks to large windows that allow ample sunlight to enter, the whole place feels bright and sun-filled. For your laundry needs, a laundry room with washer & dryer is available.



The lovely Brisbane community is beautifully architected and landscaped with pool, spa, and recreation/play facilities. It is just 10 minutes from the San Luis Rey gate of MCB Camp Pendleton. San Luis Rey River hiking/biking trail is adjacent to the complex. It is a mere minutes to Oceanside's beach and harbor. Close to shopping centers and schools as well. Commuting is easily accessible with nearby access to Hwy 76 and Interstate 5.



Nearby parks:

Heritage Village Park, Ivey Ranch Park and Fireside Park



Nearby Schools:

El Camino High School - 1.56 miles, 8/10

Nichols Elementary School - 0.64 miles, 5/10

Louise Foussat Elementary School - 0.31 miles, 5/10

