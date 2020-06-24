All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:43 AM

4438 Brisbane Way Unit 5

4438 Brisbane Way · No Longer Available
Location

4438 Brisbane Way, Oceanside, CA 92058
North Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
Lovely, bright and beautiful two-story townhome located in the Brisbane community in the North Valley neighborhood in Oceanside, California. It has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, an attached 2-car garage with direct entry into the home and is approximately 1,837 square feet. It boasts fresh paint, custom blinds, hardwood floor panels downstairs, new wall-to-wall carpets upstairs for added comfort, and a private bricked backyard and covered outdoor patioperfect for outdoor dining and entertaining guests. The townhome also has central air-conditioning and ceiling fans throughout for climate control. The modern kitchen consists of granite counters, tiled flooring, and upgraded cabinets and lots of cabinet space for storage. Stainless steel kitchen appliances and includes refrigerator, dishwasher, oven and microwave oven. Aside from the kitchen, the first floor has large dining and living rooms with fireplace and entertainment niche. The masters bedroom features vaulted ceilings, large attached bathroom with dual vanity and walk-in closet, and Elfa adjustable steel shelving. The home is situated in a way that it gets a lot of sunlight, and thanks to large windows that allow ample sunlight to enter, the whole place feels bright and sun-filled. For your laundry needs, a laundry room with washer & dryer is available.

The lovely Brisbane community is beautifully architected and landscaped with pool, spa, and recreation/play facilities. It is just 10 minutes from the San Luis Rey gate of MCB Camp Pendleton. San Luis Rey River hiking/biking trail is adjacent to the complex. It is a mere minutes to Oceanside's beach and harbor. Close to shopping centers and schools as well. Commuting is easily accessible with nearby access to Hwy 76 and Interstate 5.

Nearby parks:
Heritage Village Park, Ivey Ranch Park and Fireside Park

Nearby Schools:
El Camino High School - 1.56 miles, 8/10
Nichols Elementary School - 0.64 miles, 5/10
Louise Foussat Elementary School - 0.31 miles, 5/10
Schol

(RLNE4730961)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4438 Brisbane Way Unit 5 have any available units?
4438 Brisbane Way Unit 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 4438 Brisbane Way Unit 5 have?
Some of 4438 Brisbane Way Unit 5's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4438 Brisbane Way Unit 5 currently offering any rent specials?
4438 Brisbane Way Unit 5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4438 Brisbane Way Unit 5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4438 Brisbane Way Unit 5 is pet friendly.
Does 4438 Brisbane Way Unit 5 offer parking?
Yes, 4438 Brisbane Way Unit 5 offers parking.
Does 4438 Brisbane Way Unit 5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4438 Brisbane Way Unit 5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4438 Brisbane Way Unit 5 have a pool?
Yes, 4438 Brisbane Way Unit 5 has a pool.
Does 4438 Brisbane Way Unit 5 have accessible units?
No, 4438 Brisbane Way Unit 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 4438 Brisbane Way Unit 5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4438 Brisbane Way Unit 5 has units with dishwashers.
