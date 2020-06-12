Amenities

4411 Old River St. Available 04/01/19 Single Level, One of a Kind Home! 5BR/2.5BA with Office! All Appliances Included! Pet Friendly! - $3495 per month

$3495 Security Deposit, Pet Deposit $250-$500 Depending on Size of pet.



Address: 4411 Old River St Oceanside CA 92057



Available April 1st, 2019, Maybe Sooner...for the right tenant.



Features:

*5 Bedrooms

*2.5 Baths, Additional Half bath in the office. So a total of 2 half baths.

*2 Car Garage, the 3rd garage was converted to an office with owne bath.

*Stainless Steel Stove/Microwave/Dishwasher

*LG Brand Washer/Dryer in Laundry room.

*Gardener Included

*Close to All, Shopping, Beach, Camp Pendleton, Schools, Parks!

*Pet Friendly with extra deposit.



This unique and one of a kinds home will not last. It's a single level home, with 5 Bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and 2 half baths! All tile, so easy to clean and maintain. All upgraded appliances are included! Vaulted ceiling with lots of natural light! 2 Car Garage, the 3rd Garage was made into a private office with its own half bath. Central Heat and Air! Bring your pets to play in the large private backyard. Built in BBq and built in Fireplace. This home is situated centrally to eveything, minutes away from shopping, camp pendleton, and the San Luis Rey River Trail! 10-15min from the Beach!



If you are interested in this property,



Call Moises today to set up a showing at 760-722-2114 or 760-707-2364 or email at moises@ranchandsea.com



