All apartments in Oceanside
Find more places like 4411 Old River St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
4411 Old River St.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4411 Old River St.

4411 Old River Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oceanside
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4411 Old River Street, Oceanside, CA 92057
North Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4411 Old River St. Available 04/01/19 Single Level, One of a Kind Home! 5BR/2.5BA with Office! All Appliances Included! Pet Friendly! - $3495 per month
$3495 Security Deposit, Pet Deposit $250-$500 Depending on Size of pet.

Address: 4411 Old River St Oceanside CA 92057

Available April 1st, 2019, Maybe Sooner...for the right tenant.

Features:
*5 Bedrooms
*2.5 Baths, Additional Half bath in the office. So a total of 2 half baths.
*2 Car Garage, the 3rd garage was converted to an office with owne bath.
*Stainless Steel Stove/Microwave/Dishwasher
*LG Brand Washer/Dryer in Laundry room.
*Gardener Included
*Close to All, Shopping, Beach, Camp Pendleton, Schools, Parks!
*Pet Friendly with extra deposit.

This unique and one of a kinds home will not last. It's a single level home, with 5 Bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and 2 half baths! All tile, so easy to clean and maintain. All upgraded appliances are included! Vaulted ceiling with lots of natural light! 2 Car Garage, the 3rd Garage was made into a private office with its own half bath. Central Heat and Air! Bring your pets to play in the large private backyard. Built in BBq and built in Fireplace. This home is situated centrally to eveything, minutes away from shopping, camp pendleton, and the San Luis Rey River Trail! 10-15min from the Beach!

If you are interested in this property,

Call Moises today to set up a showing at 760-722-2114 or 760-707-2364 or email at moises@ranchandsea.com

(RLNE4595617)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4411 Old River St. have any available units?
4411 Old River St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 4411 Old River St. have?
Some of 4411 Old River St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4411 Old River St. currently offering any rent specials?
4411 Old River St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4411 Old River St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4411 Old River St. is pet friendly.
Does 4411 Old River St. offer parking?
Yes, 4411 Old River St. does offer parking.
Does 4411 Old River St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4411 Old River St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4411 Old River St. have a pool?
No, 4411 Old River St. does not have a pool.
Does 4411 Old River St. have accessible units?
No, 4411 Old River St. does not have accessible units.
Does 4411 Old River St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4411 Old River St. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Silver Oak
567 Canyon Dr
Oceanside, CA 92054
Sunset View
2500 Sea Cliff Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
Shadow Ridge
3699 Barnard Dr
Oceanside, CA 92056
Terra Oceanside Apartments
3964 Waring Rd
Oceanside, CA 92056
Pierside South
115 N. Cleveland Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
Pierside
119 N Cleveland St
Oceanside, CA 92054
Capella at Rancho Del Oro Luxury Apartment Homes
4795 Frazee Rd
Oceanside, CA 92057
Tri-City Gardens
4130 Waring Road
Oceanside, CA 92056

Similar Pages

Oceanside 1 BedroomsOceanside 2 Bedrooms
Oceanside Apartments with ParkingOceanside Pet Friendly Places
Oceanside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Escondido, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira CostaDowntown OceansideSan Luis Rey
Ivey Ranch Rancho Del OroLoma AltaTri City
Ocean HillsPeacock

Apartments Near Colleges

MiraCosta CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego