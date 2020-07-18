440 Ribbon Beach Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly sauna tennis court

Enjoy the coastal life in this upstairs 3 bedroom & 2 bath condo just 1.5 Miles to famous Oceanside pier & Beaches! Desirable top floor unit with vaulted ceilings, open layout, fireplace in living room, large 1-car garage plus 1 assigned space.



THE AVALON AT EAGLES CROSSING HOA HAS DONE A GREAT JOB MAINTAINING THE COMPLEX AND PROVIDING RESORT-LIKE AMENITIES TO THE HOMEOWNERS. AMENITIES INCLUDE: 5-LANE LAP POOL, SPA, SAUNA, FITNESS CENTER WITH CARDIO EQUIPMENT, BBQ, PICNIC TABLES, RECREATION AREA, FENCED TOT LOT WITH PADDED FLOORING, TENNIS, AND CLUBHOUSE!!!



Utilities Included: Water Sewer Trash



Appliances Included: Refrigerator Stove Oven Dishwasher Microwave Washer and Dryer



Additional Lease Information: Assigned parking #16, garage #76, mailbox #273.



Cats Allowed: Yes

Dogs Allowed: Small Only 1 animal only



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,100, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,100, Available Now



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.