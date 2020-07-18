All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

440 Ribbon Beach Way

440 Ribbon Beach Way · No Longer Available
Location

440 Ribbon Beach Way, Oceanside, CA 92058
East Side Capistrano

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
sauna
tennis court
Enjoy the coastal life in this upstairs 3 bedroom & 2 bath condo just 1.5 Miles to famous Oceanside pier & Beaches! Desirable top floor unit with vaulted ceilings, open layout, fireplace in living room, large 1-car garage plus 1 assigned space.

THE AVALON AT EAGLES CROSSING HOA HAS DONE A GREAT JOB MAINTAINING THE COMPLEX AND PROVIDING RESORT-LIKE AMENITIES TO THE HOMEOWNERS. AMENITIES INCLUDE: 5-LANE LAP POOL, SPA, SAUNA, FITNESS CENTER WITH CARDIO EQUIPMENT, BBQ, PICNIC TABLES, RECREATION AREA, FENCED TOT LOT WITH PADDED FLOORING, TENNIS, AND CLUBHOUSE!!!

Utilities Included: Water Sewer Trash

Appliances Included: Refrigerator Stove Oven Dishwasher Microwave Washer and Dryer

Additional Lease Information: Assigned parking #16, garage #76, mailbox #273.

Cats Allowed: Yes
Dogs Allowed: Small Only 1 animal only

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,100, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,100, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 440 Ribbon Beach Way have any available units?
440 Ribbon Beach Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 440 Ribbon Beach Way have?
Some of 440 Ribbon Beach Way's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 440 Ribbon Beach Way currently offering any rent specials?
440 Ribbon Beach Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 440 Ribbon Beach Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 440 Ribbon Beach Way is pet friendly.
Does 440 Ribbon Beach Way offer parking?
Yes, 440 Ribbon Beach Way offers parking.
Does 440 Ribbon Beach Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 440 Ribbon Beach Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 440 Ribbon Beach Way have a pool?
Yes, 440 Ribbon Beach Way has a pool.
Does 440 Ribbon Beach Way have accessible units?
No, 440 Ribbon Beach Way does not have accessible units.
Does 440 Ribbon Beach Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 440 Ribbon Beach Way has units with dishwashers.
