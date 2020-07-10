All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated May 2 2019 at 12:14 PM

430 Shadow Tree Dr

430 Shadow Tree Dr · No Longer Available
Location

430 Shadow Tree Dr, Oceanside, CA 92058
Oceanside Municipal Airport

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
garage
pet friendly
430 Shadow Tree Dr Available 06/08/19 3BR+Office/2BATH Single Level Home! Mountain Views! Close to Camp Pendleton! Available June! - $2795 per month
$2795 Security Deposit

Address: 430 Shadow Tree Dr. Oceanside CA Dr

Available 1st week of June, 2019.

Features:
*3 Bedrooms
*2 Baths
*Wood Flooring in Living Space and Carpet in the Bedrooms
*Fireplace
*2 Car Garage, the 3rd garage was converted to an office.
*Stainless Steel Stove/Microwave/Dishwasher
*Tenant to provide own Fridge.
*Washer/Dryer hookups
*Gardener Included
*Close to All, Shopping, Beach, Camp Pendleton, Schools, Parks!

This unique and one of a kind home will not last. Welcome to panoramic sunset views and ocean breezes from this hilltop home. 3br 2ba + Office in the quiet California Brisas Community, This home is centrally located to eveything, shopping, camp pendleton, and the San Luis Rey River Trail! 10-15min from the Beach! Large open family room with beautiful fireplace, and wood floors, all remodeled. Brand new "country kitchen". All new stainless steel appliances, large pantry. New bathroom vanities and counters. Laundry room. Garage has a fully functional enclosed office + room for 2 cars. Lattice enclosed shade garden for the avid gardener. Large backyard with the fabulous mountain views.

If you are interested in this property,Call Moises today to set up a showing at 760-722-2114 or 760-707-2364 or email at moises@ranchandsea.com

(RLNE3499239)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 430 Shadow Tree Dr have any available units?
430 Shadow Tree Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 430 Shadow Tree Dr have?
Some of 430 Shadow Tree Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 430 Shadow Tree Dr currently offering any rent specials?
430 Shadow Tree Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 430 Shadow Tree Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 430 Shadow Tree Dr is pet friendly.
Does 430 Shadow Tree Dr offer parking?
Yes, 430 Shadow Tree Dr offers parking.
Does 430 Shadow Tree Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 430 Shadow Tree Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 430 Shadow Tree Dr have a pool?
No, 430 Shadow Tree Dr does not have a pool.
Does 430 Shadow Tree Dr have accessible units?
No, 430 Shadow Tree Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 430 Shadow Tree Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 430 Shadow Tree Dr has units with dishwashers.

