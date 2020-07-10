Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed garage pet friendly

430 Shadow Tree Dr Available 06/08/19 3BR+Office/2BATH Single Level Home! Mountain Views! Close to Camp Pendleton! Available June! - $2795 per month

$2795 Security Deposit



Address: 430 Shadow Tree Dr. Oceanside CA Dr



Available 1st week of June, 2019.



Features:

*3 Bedrooms

*2 Baths

*Wood Flooring in Living Space and Carpet in the Bedrooms

*Fireplace

*2 Car Garage, the 3rd garage was converted to an office.

*Stainless Steel Stove/Microwave/Dishwasher

*Tenant to provide own Fridge.

*Washer/Dryer hookups

*Gardener Included

*Close to All, Shopping, Beach, Camp Pendleton, Schools, Parks!



This unique and one of a kind home will not last. Welcome to panoramic sunset views and ocean breezes from this hilltop home. 3br 2ba + Office in the quiet California Brisas Community, This home is centrally located to eveything, shopping, camp pendleton, and the San Luis Rey River Trail! 10-15min from the Beach! Large open family room with beautiful fireplace, and wood floors, all remodeled. Brand new "country kitchen". All new stainless steel appliances, large pantry. New bathroom vanities and counters. Laundry room. Garage has a fully functional enclosed office + room for 2 cars. Lattice enclosed shade garden for the avid gardener. Large backyard with the fabulous mountain views.



If you are interested in this property,Call Moises today to set up a showing at 760-722-2114 or 760-707-2364 or email at moises@ranchandsea.com



(RLNE3499239)