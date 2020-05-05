4273 Rockport Bay Way Oceanside

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage internet access

Splendid, unfurnished, 2 bedrooms, 2-bathrooms Condo situated in the friendly North Valley neighborhood in San Diego.



The spacious and bright interior features include large windows with blinds and polished tile floors. Its lovely galley-type kitchen is equipped with a glossy granite countertop with backsplash, fine wood cabinets/drawers with ample storage space, refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and microwave. The comfy bedrooms have built-in closets. Its elegant bathrooms, meanwhile, are furnished with vanity cabinets each surmounted by framed mirrors, and shower/tub combos, each area partitioned either by shower curtains. An in-unit washer and dryer are also included in the rent along with ceiling fans and gas heating.



The exterior has a yard and a patiocool spots for fun-filled activities with family and friends. No worries, the HOA is responsible for the yards regular upkeep. Lucky renters can freely use the shared pool, Fitness Center, playground, and Clubhouse. For parking, it comes with an attached garage and 1 uncovered parking spot, #4273. Only small dogs are welcome (must be under 20 lbs.) with a $500 pet deposit/pet. Smoking is prohibited on the property, too.



Tenant pay for gas, electricity, cable, and internet. Whereas the water, trash, sewage, landscaping, and HOA fees will be covered by the landlord.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby Parks: Heritage Park, Heritage Village Park, Libby Lake City Park, and Ivey Ranch Park.



Bus lines:

311 - 0.3 mile

309 - 0.3 mile

303 - 0.3 mile



