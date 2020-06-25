All apartments in Oceanside
Find more places like 4257 Shadow Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
4257 Shadow Lane
Last updated October 24 2019 at 11:31 PM

4257 Shadow Lane

4257 Shadow Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oceanside
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4257 Shadow Lane, Oceanside, CA 92056
Lake Park

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
********************SENIOR (55+) VACATION RENTAL ONLY**************************
******* VACATION RENTAL FOR SENIORS (55+ YEARS OLD ONLY)********. Fully Furnished two bedroom, two bath home with private rear yard. Brand new kitchen with custom "self closing" cabinets, gorgeous granite counters, and upgraded stainless steel appliances. Brand new upgraded carpeting and thick padding throughout. New AC just added to keep you comfortable. Steps to the pool, clubhouse, tennis courts and more. Senior community, 55+ years young. Available SEPTEMBER 10TH 2019 through OCTOBER 31ST 2019 ONLY. Minimum stay is one month. Non Smokers Only...Strictly Enforced. Ten minutes to some of the finest beaches in North County! Great ocean breezes. Advertised rent subject to approval of credit and background check. Owner may negotiate on price if staying for three or more months. Equal Housing Opportunity. Contact All Investors Realty and Management at 760.547.5387 or 760.644.0209 (mobile) to check for availability. We will not accept funds "OVER" the contract amount to avoid scams. Monies must be received in time to be verified as legitimate funds (minimum one week). No out of country funds will be accepted less than 30 days prior to stay. $250.00 cleaning fee for normal wear and tear. Above average cleaning or damage will be deducted from security deposit. CA BRE #01134376. All Investors Realty And Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4257 Shadow Lane have any available units?
4257 Shadow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 4257 Shadow Lane have?
Some of 4257 Shadow Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4257 Shadow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4257 Shadow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4257 Shadow Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4257 Shadow Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 4257 Shadow Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4257 Shadow Lane offers parking.
Does 4257 Shadow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4257 Shadow Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4257 Shadow Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4257 Shadow Lane has a pool.
Does 4257 Shadow Lane have accessible units?
No, 4257 Shadow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4257 Shadow Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4257 Shadow Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sunset View
2500 Sea Cliff Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
Windrift Apartments
3500 Windrift Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
Shadow Ridge
3699 Barnard Dr
Oceanside, CA 92056
Terra Oceanside Apartments
3964 Waring Rd
Oceanside, CA 92056
Pierside South
115 N. Cleveland Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
Pierside
119 N Cleveland St
Oceanside, CA 92054
Capella at Rancho Del Oro Luxury Apartment Homes
4795 Frazee Rd
Oceanside, CA 92057
Island Club Apartments
2300 Catalina Cir
Oceanside, CA 92056

Similar Pages

Oceanside 1 BedroomsOceanside 2 Bedrooms
Oceanside Apartments with ParkingOceanside Pet Friendly Places
Oceanside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Escondido, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira CostaDowntown OceansideSan Luis Rey
Ivey Ranch Rancho Del OroLoma AltaTri City
Ocean HillsPeacock

Apartments Near Colleges

MiraCosta CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego