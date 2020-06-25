4257 Shadow Lane

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher furnished granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

********************SENIOR (55+) VACATION RENTAL ONLY**************************

******* VACATION RENTAL FOR SENIORS (55+ YEARS OLD ONLY)********. Fully Furnished two bedroom, two bath home with private rear yard. Brand new kitchen with custom "self closing" cabinets, gorgeous granite counters, and upgraded stainless steel appliances. Brand new upgraded carpeting and thick padding throughout. New AC just added to keep you comfortable. Steps to the pool, clubhouse, tennis courts and more. Senior community, 55+ years young. Available SEPTEMBER 10TH 2019 through OCTOBER 31ST 2019 ONLY. Minimum stay is one month. Non Smokers Only...Strictly Enforced. Ten minutes to some of the finest beaches in North County! Great ocean breezes. Advertised rent subject to approval of credit and background check. Owner may negotiate on price if staying for three or more months. Equal Housing Opportunity. Contact All Investors Realty and Management at 760.547.5387 or 760.644.0209 (mobile) to check for availability. We will not accept funds "OVER" the contract amount to avoid scams. Monies must be received in time to be verified as legitimate funds (minimum one week). No out of country funds will be accepted less than 30 days prior to stay. $250.00 cleaning fee for normal wear and tear. Above average cleaning or damage will be deducted from security deposit. CA BRE #01134376. All Investors Realty And Management.