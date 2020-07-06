4244 Vista Panorama Way Unit 205

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated refrigerator

Unit Amenities patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

AMAZING VIEWS FROM EVERY ROOM!!! Upgraded 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Condo in Oceanside - This adorable condo has amazing views from every room in in the house. Bedrooms are downstairs, along with a spacious back patio off the master bedroom, very private! Upgraded flooring throughout. Light & bright kitchen, refrigerator included. Laundry room is off the kitchen. Upgraded bathrooms, half bath upstairs for guests. Attached one car garage and one assigned parking spot located right in front of the unit. Idea layout for roommates or a small family. Pets are welcome! Property available on 12/2/19. Close to shopping and schools. Call to schedule a viewing today, wont last!!



(RLNE5335057)