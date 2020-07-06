All apartments in Oceanside
Find more places like 4244 Vista Panorama Way Unit 205.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
4244 Vista Panorama Way Unit 205
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:40 AM

4244 Vista Panorama Way Unit 205

4244 Vista Panorama Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oceanside
See all
San Luis Rey
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4244 Vista Panorama Way, Oceanside, CA 92057
San Luis Rey

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
AMAZING VIEWS FROM EVERY ROOM!!! Upgraded 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Condo in Oceanside - This adorable condo has amazing views from every room in in the house. Bedrooms are downstairs, along with a spacious back patio off the master bedroom, very private! Upgraded flooring throughout. Light & bright kitchen, refrigerator included. Laundry room is off the kitchen. Upgraded bathrooms, half bath upstairs for guests. Attached one car garage and one assigned parking spot located right in front of the unit. Idea layout for roommates or a small family. Pets are welcome! Property available on 12/2/19. Close to shopping and schools. Call to schedule a viewing today, wont last!!

(RLNE5335057)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4244 Vista Panorama Way Unit 205 have any available units?
4244 Vista Panorama Way Unit 205 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 4244 Vista Panorama Way Unit 205 have?
Some of 4244 Vista Panorama Way Unit 205's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4244 Vista Panorama Way Unit 205 currently offering any rent specials?
4244 Vista Panorama Way Unit 205 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4244 Vista Panorama Way Unit 205 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4244 Vista Panorama Way Unit 205 is pet friendly.
Does 4244 Vista Panorama Way Unit 205 offer parking?
Yes, 4244 Vista Panorama Way Unit 205 offers parking.
Does 4244 Vista Panorama Way Unit 205 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4244 Vista Panorama Way Unit 205 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4244 Vista Panorama Way Unit 205 have a pool?
No, 4244 Vista Panorama Way Unit 205 does not have a pool.
Does 4244 Vista Panorama Way Unit 205 have accessible units?
No, 4244 Vista Panorama Way Unit 205 does not have accessible units.
Does 4244 Vista Panorama Way Unit 205 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4244 Vista Panorama Way Unit 205 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Move Cross Country
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windrift Apartments
3500 Windrift Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
Presidio at Rancho Del Oro
4401 Mission Ave
Oceanside, CA 92057
Terra Oceanside Apartments
3964 Waring Rd
Oceanside, CA 92056
Pierside South
115 N. Cleveland Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
211 S Nevada Street
211 South Nevada Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
Capella at Rancho Del Oro Luxury Apartment Homes
4795 Frazee Rd
Oceanside, CA 92057
SALT
371 North Cleveland Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
Sunterra
3851 Sherbourne Dr
Oceanside, CA 92056

Similar Pages

Oceanside 1 BedroomsOceanside 2 Bedrooms
Oceanside Apartments with ParkingOceanside Pet Friendly Places
Oceanside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Escondido, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira CostaDowntown OceansideSan Luis Rey
Ivey Ranch Rancho Del OroLoma AltaTri City
Ocean HillsPeacock

Apartments Near Colleges

MiraCosta CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego