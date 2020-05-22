All apartments in Oceanside
4244 Arcata Bay Way
4244 Arcata Bay Way

4244 Arcata Bay Way · No Longer Available
Location

4244 Arcata Bay Way, Oceanside, CA 92058
North Valley

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Unique and updated townhome in quiet Whelan Ranch community. Meticulously cared for and it shows. Freshly painted throughout. Tile on main level & hardwood upstairs. Remodeled kitchen and all bathrooms. All new windows. New dual sliding doors from dining area to private fenced patio(perfect for pets, BBQ, etc.). Attached 2-car garage with direct access to kitchen. Laundry room with gas/electric hook-ups. Nobody above or below. It really feels like a house. Water, sewer, and trash included in rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4244 Arcata Bay Way have any available units?
4244 Arcata Bay Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 4244 Arcata Bay Way have?
Some of 4244 Arcata Bay Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4244 Arcata Bay Way currently offering any rent specials?
4244 Arcata Bay Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4244 Arcata Bay Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4244 Arcata Bay Way is pet friendly.
Does 4244 Arcata Bay Way offer parking?
Yes, 4244 Arcata Bay Way offers parking.
Does 4244 Arcata Bay Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4244 Arcata Bay Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4244 Arcata Bay Way have a pool?
Yes, 4244 Arcata Bay Way has a pool.
Does 4244 Arcata Bay Way have accessible units?
No, 4244 Arcata Bay Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4244 Arcata Bay Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4244 Arcata Bay Way has units with dishwashers.

