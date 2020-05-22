4244 Arcata Bay Way

Amenities

Unique and updated townhome in quiet Whelan Ranch community. Meticulously cared for and it shows. Freshly painted throughout. Tile on main level & hardwood upstairs. Remodeled kitchen and all bathrooms. All new windows. New dual sliding doors from dining area to private fenced patio(perfect for pets, BBQ, etc.). Attached 2-car garage with direct access to kitchen. Laundry room with gas/electric hook-ups. Nobody above or below. It really feels like a house. Water, sewer, and trash included in rent.