Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
424 Parkside Dr
Last updated November 6 2019 at 8:44 AM

424 Parkside Dr

424 Parkside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

424 Parkside Drive, Oceanside, CA 92058
San Luis Rey

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Duplex for Rent
424 Parkside
Oceanside, CA 92058

2 Bedrooms
1 Bathroom
1 Car Garage
1000 sq. ft.
Brand New Paint and Floors
Owner Pays Water, Trash and HOA fees
Complex has a Pool, Gates and next to a Park
Pets on Approval
Few Miles to Camp Pendleton

This is a big, open floor plan home for rent. Its location makes it ideal for families & afternoon games. The upgraded Kitchen with granite and its wide-open floor plan is great for entertaining guests and cooking. Next to the kitchen is a big family room with vaulted ceilings and dining room. The bathroom has 2 sinks. The patio is huge and is right next to a big grass area. The property can be rented for one or two year lease. The complex has a pool, gates and right next to a huge park. The home has a Fridge, Dishwasher, Microwave, Stove, Washer/Dryer hookups indie (Super Nice Convenience Feature), Formal Dining Area, Grand High Ceilings, and Ceiling Fans. The house is near Military Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Miramar, Carlsbad, Escondido, San Marcos, Vista, Oceanside, Fallbrook, Bonsall, Del Mar, Temecula, Poway, Valley Center, San Diego, Mira Mesa, Carmel Valley, Rancho Bernardo, Encinitas, Riverside, Murrieta, Ramona, Mission Bay, El Cajon, Santee, Solana Beach, Coronado, La Jolla, Beach and Ocean. It is also near the 5, 76, 78, 805, 8,163, 94, Coast Hwys, and 15 hwys. Pets on approval with a deposit. This home a must see please contact me for a showing. Thank you..
Online Rental Application and Paper Work Needed Click Here: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/squaredawayrealestate/tenantApplication.action

Squared Away Real Estate
John Brown
760-889-0113
Text me for the Fastest Response
John81Brown@Gmail.com
Cal BRE#01800322
Semper Fi

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 424 Parkside Dr have any available units?
424 Parkside Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 424 Parkside Dr have?
Some of 424 Parkside Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 424 Parkside Dr currently offering any rent specials?
424 Parkside Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 424 Parkside Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 424 Parkside Dr is pet friendly.
Does 424 Parkside Dr offer parking?
Yes, 424 Parkside Dr offers parking.
Does 424 Parkside Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 424 Parkside Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 424 Parkside Dr have a pool?
Yes, 424 Parkside Dr has a pool.
Does 424 Parkside Dr have accessible units?
No, 424 Parkside Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 424 Parkside Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 424 Parkside Dr has units with dishwashers.
