424 Parkside Dr

Amenities
Duplex for Rent
424 Parkside
Oceanside, CA 92058
2 Bedrooms
1 Bathroom
1 Car Garage
1000 sq. ft.
Brand New Paint and Floors
Owner Pays Water, Trash and HOA fees
Complex has a Pool, Gates and next to a Park
Pets on Approval
Few Miles to Camp Pendleton
This is a big, open floor plan home for rent. Its location makes it ideal for families & afternoon games. The upgraded Kitchen with granite and its wide-open floor plan is great for entertaining guests and cooking. Next to the kitchen is a big family room with vaulted ceilings and dining room. The bathroom has 2 sinks. The patio is huge and is right next to a big grass area. The property can be rented for one or two year lease. The complex has a pool, gates and right next to a huge park. The home has a Fridge, Dishwasher, Microwave, Stove, Washer/Dryer hookups indie (Super Nice Convenience Feature), Formal Dining Area, Grand High Ceilings, and Ceiling Fans. The house is near Military Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Miramar, Carlsbad, Escondido, San Marcos, Vista, Oceanside, Fallbrook, Bonsall, Del Mar, Temecula, Poway, Valley Center, San Diego, Mira Mesa, Carmel Valley, Rancho Bernardo, Encinitas, Riverside, Murrieta, Ramona, Mission Bay, El Cajon, Santee, Solana Beach, Coronado, La Jolla, Beach and Ocean. It is also near the 5, 76, 78, 805, 8,163, 94, Coast Hwys, and 15 hwys. Pets on approval with a deposit. This home a must see please contact me for a showing. Thank you..
Online Rental Application and Paper Work Needed Click Here: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/squaredawayrealestate/tenantApplication.action
Squared Away Real Estate
John Brown
760-889-0113
Text me for the Fastest Response
John81Brown@Gmail.com
Cal BRE#01800322
Semper Fi