424 Parkside Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Duplex for Rent

424 Parkside

Oceanside, CA 92058



2 Bedrooms

1 Bathroom

1 Car Garage

1000 sq. ft.

Brand New Paint and Floors

Owner Pays Water, Trash and HOA fees

Complex has a Pool, Gates and next to a Park

Pets on Approval

Few Miles to Camp Pendleton



This is a big, open floor plan home for rent. Its location makes it ideal for families & afternoon games. The upgraded Kitchen with granite and its wide-open floor plan is great for entertaining guests and cooking. Next to the kitchen is a big family room with vaulted ceilings and dining room. The bathroom has 2 sinks. The patio is huge and is right next to a big grass area. The property can be rented for one or two year lease. The complex has a pool, gates and right next to a huge park. The home has a Fridge, Dishwasher, Microwave, Stove, Washer/Dryer hookups indie (Super Nice Convenience Feature), Formal Dining Area, Grand High Ceilings, and Ceiling Fans. The house is near Military Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Miramar, Carlsbad, Escondido, San Marcos, Vista, Oceanside, Fallbrook, Bonsall, Del Mar, Temecula, Poway, Valley Center, San Diego, Mira Mesa, Carmel Valley, Rancho Bernardo, Encinitas, Riverside, Murrieta, Ramona, Mission Bay, El Cajon, Santee, Solana Beach, Coronado, La Jolla, Beach and Ocean. It is also near the 5, 76, 78, 805, 8,163, 94, Coast Hwys, and 15 hwys. Pets on approval with a deposit. This home a must see please contact me for a showing. Thank you..

Online Rental Application and Paper Work Needed Click Here: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/squaredawayrealestate/tenantApplication.action



Squared Away Real Estate

John Brown

760-889-0113

Text me for the Fastest Response

John81Brown@Gmail.com

Cal BRE#01800322

Semper Fi