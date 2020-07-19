4223 Vista Del Rio Way #5

Amenities

Must see spacious 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath with awesome view - Move right into this highly upgraded townhome.Great Location, close to Hwy 76 and I-5. Has a park like setting with large fenced patio. Great kitchen with tile countertops, and Hickory cabinets. Kitchen comes equipped with refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher. Washer and dryer inside unit. All new paint and luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout the kitchen, and living room and stairwell making cleaning a breeze. Ceiling fans in living room and bedrooms with all new carpet. Walk in closets and private baths in each bedroom. Home has a one car garage with plenty of room for a workshop and lots of storage and garage door opener. One additional parking spot outside uncovered. Great community pool and spa with clubhouse. Really must see to appreciate. Contact us at 760-744-6000 to arrange a viewing.



(RLNE5917305)