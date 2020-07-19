All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

4223 Vista Del Rio Way #5

4223 Vista Del Rio Way · (760) 744-6000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4223 Vista Del Rio Way, Oceanside, CA 92057
San Luis Rey

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4223 Vista Del Rio Way #5 · Avail. now

$2,200

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1210 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Must see spacious 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath with awesome view - Move right into this highly upgraded townhome.Great Location, close to Hwy 76 and I-5. Has a park like setting with large fenced patio. Great kitchen with tile countertops, and Hickory cabinets. Kitchen comes equipped with refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher. Washer and dryer inside unit. All new paint and luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout the kitchen, and living room and stairwell making cleaning a breeze. Ceiling fans in living room and bedrooms with all new carpet. Walk in closets and private baths in each bedroom. Home has a one car garage with plenty of room for a workshop and lots of storage and garage door opener. One additional parking spot outside uncovered. Great community pool and spa with clubhouse. Really must see to appreciate. Contact us at 760-744-6000 to arrange a viewing.

(RLNE5917305)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4223 Vista Del Rio Way #5 have any available units?
4223 Vista Del Rio Way #5 has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 4223 Vista Del Rio Way #5 have?
Some of 4223 Vista Del Rio Way #5's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4223 Vista Del Rio Way #5 currently offering any rent specials?
4223 Vista Del Rio Way #5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4223 Vista Del Rio Way #5 pet-friendly?
No, 4223 Vista Del Rio Way #5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 4223 Vista Del Rio Way #5 offer parking?
Yes, 4223 Vista Del Rio Way #5 offers parking.
Does 4223 Vista Del Rio Way #5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4223 Vista Del Rio Way #5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4223 Vista Del Rio Way #5 have a pool?
Yes, 4223 Vista Del Rio Way #5 has a pool.
Does 4223 Vista Del Rio Way #5 have accessible units?
No, 4223 Vista Del Rio Way #5 does not have accessible units.
Does 4223 Vista Del Rio Way #5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4223 Vista Del Rio Way #5 has units with dishwashers.
