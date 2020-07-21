4212 Mission Ranch Way

Amenities

$2,500 RENTAL Mission Lane Furnished 2 bd/2.5 ba - Property Id: 158231



Amazing furnished new 3-story townhome in Mission Lane in Oceanside! For RENT for $2,500 a month. This property is situated on Mission Ranch Way. Fresh and bright energy efficient unit has 2 bedrooms and 2 1/2 full baths with over 1,233 square feet of room. Spacious entry leads to your main floor which includes a half bath, an open living room, balcony, and kitchen with high ceilings, large island and soft close cabinets. Your third floor features a laundry closet and 2 roomy bedrooms each with an attached bath and walk-in closet! Air-conditioning promises you will enjoy comfort throughout the entire year. This home has an attached expansive 2-car garage. Just five miles to the Pacific Ocean beaches and downtown Oceanside. The Mission Lane Community includes a tot lot, bocci ball courts and a community pool and spa for all residents to utilize.

Rent is $2,500 / $2,500 deposit.

One Year Lease

Please call at 760 613-1631

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/158231p

No Pets Allowed



