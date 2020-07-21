All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated October 21 2019 at 1:54 PM

4212 Mission Ranch Way

4212 Mission Ranch Way · No Longer Available
Location

4212 Mission Ranch Way, Oceanside, CA 92057
San Luis Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
bocce court
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
$2,500 RENTAL Mission Lane Furnished 2 bd/2.5 ba - Property Id: 158231

Amazing furnished new 3-story townhome in Mission Lane in Oceanside! For RENT for $2,500 a month. This property is situated on Mission Ranch Way. Fresh and bright energy efficient unit has 2 bedrooms and 2 1/2 full baths with over 1,233 square feet of room. Spacious entry leads to your main floor which includes a half bath, an open living room, balcony, and kitchen with high ceilings, large island and soft close cabinets. Your third floor features a laundry closet and 2 roomy bedrooms each with an attached bath and walk-in closet! Air-conditioning promises you will enjoy comfort throughout the entire year. This home has an attached expansive 2-car garage. Just five miles to the Pacific Ocean beaches and downtown Oceanside. The Mission Lane Community includes a tot lot, bocci ball courts and a community pool and spa for all residents to utilize.
Rent is $2,500 / $2,500 deposit.
One Year Lease
Please call at 760 613-1631
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/158231p
Property Id 158231

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5162683)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4212 Mission Ranch Way have any available units?
4212 Mission Ranch Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 4212 Mission Ranch Way have?
Some of 4212 Mission Ranch Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4212 Mission Ranch Way currently offering any rent specials?
4212 Mission Ranch Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4212 Mission Ranch Way pet-friendly?
No, 4212 Mission Ranch Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 4212 Mission Ranch Way offer parking?
Yes, 4212 Mission Ranch Way offers parking.
Does 4212 Mission Ranch Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4212 Mission Ranch Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4212 Mission Ranch Way have a pool?
Yes, 4212 Mission Ranch Way has a pool.
Does 4212 Mission Ranch Way have accessible units?
No, 4212 Mission Ranch Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4212 Mission Ranch Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4212 Mission Ranch Way has units with dishwashers.
