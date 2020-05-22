4209 Camino Del Flor

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters stainless steel walk in closets fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

***MOVE IN SPECIAL $200 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT*** Bright and spacious home in Oceanside! Great room style first floor with den, fireplace, recessed lighting, contemporary tile flooring, and large windows. Kitchen is fully equipped with brand new stainless steel appliances, granite counters, lots of storage space and large walk in pantry. Separate Laundry room with brand new washer and dryer and utility sink. Second floor features large loft space which can be used as an entertainment/play area or private family room. Brand new contemporary carpeting featured on the second floor. All bedrooms are spacious with walk in closet.

#DRE 01197438



Rental Terms: Rent: $3,795, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $3,700, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.