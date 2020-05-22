All apartments in Oceanside
Find more places like 4209 Camino Del Flor.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
4209 Camino Del Flor
Last updated May 31 2020 at 11:44 AM

4209 Camino Del Flor

4209 Camino del Flor · (619) 754-9884
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Oceanside
See all
San Luis Rey
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4209 Camino del Flor, Oceanside, CA 92057
San Luis Rey

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
***MOVE IN SPECIAL $200 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT*** Bright and spacious home in Oceanside! Great room style first floor with den, fireplace, recessed lighting, contemporary tile flooring, and large windows. Kitchen is fully equipped with brand new stainless steel appliances, granite counters, lots of storage space and large walk in pantry. Separate Laundry room with brand new washer and dryer and utility sink. Second floor features large loft space which can be used as an entertainment/play area or private family room. Brand new contemporary carpeting featured on the second floor. All bedrooms are spacious with walk in closet.
#DRE 01197438

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,795, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $3,700, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4209 Camino Del Flor have any available units?
4209 Camino Del Flor has a unit available for $3,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 4209 Camino Del Flor have?
Some of 4209 Camino Del Flor's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4209 Camino Del Flor currently offering any rent specials?
4209 Camino Del Flor isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4209 Camino Del Flor pet-friendly?
No, 4209 Camino Del Flor is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 4209 Camino Del Flor offer parking?
No, 4209 Camino Del Flor does not offer parking.
Does 4209 Camino Del Flor have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4209 Camino Del Flor offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4209 Camino Del Flor have a pool?
No, 4209 Camino Del Flor does not have a pool.
Does 4209 Camino Del Flor have accessible units?
No, 4209 Camino Del Flor does not have accessible units.
Does 4209 Camino Del Flor have units with dishwashers?
No, 4209 Camino Del Flor does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4209 Camino Del Flor?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Silver Oak
567 Canyon Dr
Oceanside, CA 92054
Sunset View
2500 Sea Cliff Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
Shadow Ridge
3699 Barnard Dr
Oceanside, CA 92056
Presidio at Rancho Del Oro
4401 Mission Ave
Oceanside, CA 92057
Pierside
119 N Cleveland St
Oceanside, CA 92054
Ocean Breeze
2055-95 Poplar Road
Oceanside, CA 92058
SALT
371 North Cleveland Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
Island Club Apartments
2300 Catalina Cir
Oceanside, CA 92056

Similar Pages

Oceanside 1 BedroomsOceanside 2 Bedrooms
Oceanside Apartments with ParkingOceanside Pet Friendly Places
Oceanside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Escondido, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira CostaDowntown OceansideSan Luis Rey
Ivey Ranch Rancho Del OroLoma AltaTri City
Ocean HillsPeacock

Apartments Near Colleges

MiraCosta CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity