4185 Tiberon Drive

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Spacious townhouse close to beach - Property Id: 41456



Must see! Brand new carpet and paint. Newer kitchen cabinets, countertops, backsplash and sink with reverse osmosis water dispenser. Travertine tile in kitchen, dining, and bathrooms. Ceiling fans in bedrooms and vanities in bathrooms. Recessed LED lighting. Covered patio with artificial grass. Single car shared garage with additional assigned uncovered parking. Within great Carlsbad school district. Close to freeway, shopping, and beaches.



