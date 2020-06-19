All apartments in Oceanside
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
4185 Tiberon Drive
Last updated September 16 2019 at 1:37 PM

4185 Tiberon Drive

4185 Tiberon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4185 Tiberon Drive, Oceanside, CA 92056
Lake Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Spacious townhouse close to beach - Property Id: 41456

Must see! Brand new carpet and paint. Newer kitchen cabinets, countertops, backsplash and sink with reverse osmosis water dispenser. Travertine tile in kitchen, dining, and bathrooms. Ceiling fans in bedrooms and vanities in bathrooms. Recessed LED lighting. Covered patio with artificial grass. Single car shared garage with additional assigned uncovered parking. Within great Carlsbad school district. Close to freeway, shopping, and beaches.

**Open House this Sunday 09/15 from 1-4pm**
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/41456p
Property Id 41456

(RLNE5142114)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4185 Tiberon Drive have any available units?
4185 Tiberon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 4185 Tiberon Drive have?
Some of 4185 Tiberon Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4185 Tiberon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4185 Tiberon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4185 Tiberon Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4185 Tiberon Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4185 Tiberon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4185 Tiberon Drive offers parking.
Does 4185 Tiberon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4185 Tiberon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4185 Tiberon Drive have a pool?
No, 4185 Tiberon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4185 Tiberon Drive have accessible units?
No, 4185 Tiberon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4185 Tiberon Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4185 Tiberon Drive has units with dishwashers.
