Amenities
Gated Community, Beautiful 3+BR/2.5BTH Home, Perfect For Entertaining!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Beautiful Parklane in Ivey Ranch home features an updated kitchen with a fantastic island - perfect for hosting get-together s! This house has separate living, dining and family room areas along with a great low care backyard. Three bedrooms and a spacious loft area are upstairs along with the laundry area makes your life easy! Gated community features a pool, spa, and tot lot. Call today to schedule your showing!
REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $6,375.
PETS:
Single Pet Only, Dog Under 15 lbs.
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.
FEATURES:
Gated Property
Non-Smoking Property
Microwave
Refrigerator (AS-IS)
Stove
Dishwasher
Gas Fireplace
Patio
Formal dining room
2 Story
Living Room
Family Room
Tile Flooring
Laundry Room (Upstairs)
Laundry Hook-ups
2 Car Garage
Community Spa
Community Pool
Home Owners Assoc.
Greenbelt View
Mini Blinds
Fenced yard
SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Ivey Ranch Elementary
Middle School: Martin Luther King Middle School
High School: El Camino High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.
LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/4130-Milano-Way-Oceanside-CA-92057-1741/
CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com
(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax
Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm
(RLNE3511095)