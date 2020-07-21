Amenities

Gated Community, Beautiful 3+BR/2.5BTH Home, Perfect For Entertaining!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:

Beautiful Parklane in Ivey Ranch home features an updated kitchen with a fantastic island - perfect for hosting get-together s! This house has separate living, dining and family room areas along with a great low care backyard. Three bedrooms and a spacious loft area are upstairs along with the laundry area makes your life easy! Gated community features a pool, spa, and tot lot. Call today to schedule your showing!



REQUIRED INCOME:

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $6,375.



PETS:

Single Pet Only, Dog Under 15 lbs.

Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.



FEATURES:

Gated Property

Non-Smoking Property

Microwave

Refrigerator (AS-IS)

Stove

Dishwasher

Gas Fireplace

Patio

Formal dining room

2 Story

Living Room

Family Room

Tile Flooring

Laundry Room (Upstairs)

Laundry Hook-ups

2 Car Garage

Community Spa

Community Pool

Home Owners Assoc.

Greenbelt View

Mini Blinds

Fenced yard



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: Ivey Ranch Elementary

Middle School: Martin Luther King Middle School

High School: El Camino High School

There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.



LINK:

https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/4130-Milano-Way-Oceanside-CA-92057-1741/



CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

2653 Roosevelt Street

Carlsbad, CA 92008

www.cpmteam.com



(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax



Hours

Monday - Friday 9am -5pm

Saturday 9am - 4pm



(RLNE3511095)