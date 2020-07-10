4128 Mission Tree Way

Amenities

Be the first to live in this brand new home in the highly anticipated Mission Lane community. The home features an open layout, natural light, and plenty of room for entertaining. Boasting high end finishes and stainless steel appliances, this home is impeccable. You\'ll save on utilities in this high efficiency home built with state-of-the-art energy and water conservation technology! Close to entertainment, shopping, and transportation, this home has it all. Don\'t miss the opportunity to be the first to live in this beautiful home, schedule a tour today!



Features:

- Technology features: The water recirculation pump in the bathrooms adds convenience. Push a button and it heats water in advance to avoid wasting water. There are multiple AC zones with a smart thermostat to quickly control temperature in each area. Motion sensor lights in select rooms optimizes energy usage.

- Clean inside and out & very well maintained.

- Master bathroom attached to the large master bedroom.

- Dual vanities in master bathroom.

- Master bedroom has extra large closet.

- HOA aids in excellent curb appeal!

- The kitchen has chef-grade, stainless steel appliances, an island with room for bar seating, deep stainless steel sink, and plenty of pantry space.

- HOA community: Pepper Tree

- The backyard / exterior has a fenced yard.

- Laundry: Washer & Dryer included in home.

- HVAC: central A/C, central heat, smart thermostat, multiple zones. See terms below for appliances included.



Terms:

- Showings by appointment only.

- Lease term: 12 months.

- Pets: 2 pets maximum, small pets up to 15 pounds only.

- Extra $500 security deposit per pet. Extra $25 animal administration fee per month per pet.

- Security deposit required up front, amount is equal to one month rent.

- Security deposit will be held in: Brokers trust account.

- Year built: 2018

- Appliances included: Fridge, Dishwasher, Oven / Range, Washer, Dryer, Microwave, Air Conditioner, Heater.

- If appliances break or stop working due to normal wear and tear, all appliances named above will be maintained by owner. Tenant is responsible for tenant damage.

- All utilities / services to be paid by tenant except: HOA fees

- Parking rules: See HOA parking rules and restrictions.



Additional notes:

- Backyard is not finished. Home owner plans to install brick patio floor before tenancy begins.

- Window coverings will be added to most windows before tenancy begins.



