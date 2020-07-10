All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated May 7 2019 at 1:25 PM

4128 Mission Tree Way

4128 Mission Tree Way · No Longer Available
Location

4128 Mission Tree Way, Oceanside, CA 92057
San Luis Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/27ad65703d ----
Be the first to live in this brand new home in the highly anticipated Mission Lane community. The home features an open layout, natural light, and plenty of room for entertaining. Boasting high end finishes and stainless steel appliances, this home is impeccable. You\'ll save on utilities in this high efficiency home built with state-of-the-art energy and water conservation technology! Close to entertainment, shopping, and transportation, this home has it all. Don\'t miss the opportunity to be the first to live in this beautiful home, schedule a tour today!

Features:
- Technology features: The water recirculation pump in the bathrooms adds convenience. Push a button and it heats water in advance to avoid wasting water. There are multiple AC zones with a smart thermostat to quickly control temperature in each area. Motion sensor lights in select rooms optimizes energy usage.
- Clean inside and out & very well maintained.
- Master bathroom attached to the large master bedroom.
- Dual vanities in master bathroom.
- Master bedroom has extra large closet.
- HOA aids in excellent curb appeal!
- The kitchen has chef-grade, stainless steel appliances, an island with room for bar seating, deep stainless steel sink, and plenty of pantry space.
- HOA community: Pepper Tree
- The backyard / exterior has a fenced yard.
- Laundry: Washer & Dryer included in home.
- HVAC: central A/C, central heat, smart thermostat, multiple zones. See terms below for appliances included.

Terms:
- Showings by appointment only.
- Lease term: 12 months.
- Pets: 2 pets maximum, small pets up to 15 pounds only.
- Extra $500 security deposit per pet. Extra $25 animal administration fee per month per pet.
- Security deposit required up front, amount is equal to one month rent.
- Security deposit will be held in: Brokers trust account.
- Year built: 2018
- Appliances included: Fridge, Dishwasher, Oven / Range, Washer, Dryer, Microwave, Air Conditioner, Heater.
- If appliances break or stop working due to normal wear and tear, all appliances named above will be maintained by owner. Tenant is responsible for tenant damage.
- All utilities / services to be paid by tenant except: HOA fees
- Parking rules: See HOA parking rules and restrictions.

Additional notes:
- Backyard is not finished. Home owner plans to install brick patio floor before tenancy begins.
- Window coverings will be added to most windows before tenancy begins.

Feel Good Property Management, Inc. BRE #01987336 Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. It is the responsibility of the tenant or tenant\'s agent to verify. Home will be delivered in same condition as during showings, unless future changes are given in writing from FGPM.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4128 Mission Tree Way have any available units?
4128 Mission Tree Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 4128 Mission Tree Way have?
Some of 4128 Mission Tree Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4128 Mission Tree Way currently offering any rent specials?
4128 Mission Tree Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4128 Mission Tree Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4128 Mission Tree Way is pet friendly.
Does 4128 Mission Tree Way offer parking?
Yes, 4128 Mission Tree Way offers parking.
Does 4128 Mission Tree Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4128 Mission Tree Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4128 Mission Tree Way have a pool?
No, 4128 Mission Tree Way does not have a pool.
Does 4128 Mission Tree Way have accessible units?
No, 4128 Mission Tree Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4128 Mission Tree Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4128 Mission Tree Way has units with dishwashers.

