Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage media room

RANCH & SEA MANAGEMENT - 405 S. Myers #3, Oceanside, CA 92054 - Spacious, Light and Bright 2 Story Condo!!! Live 1 block from Sand & Sea in Oceanside! Unfurnished 1,224 square feet 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms. Great location within walking distance to pier, Tyson park, to vibrant downtown Oceanside with restaurants, theaters, mass transit and entertainment. Stainless steel kitchen appliances, with washer/dryer in the unit. 1 car detached garage with additional parking on street (not assigned)... NO PETS!!! Call Aurora at 760-689-8400 or email her at acalbarico@yahoo.com for schedule of showing.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4237007)