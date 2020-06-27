All apartments in Oceanside
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
405 S. Myers #3
Last updated August 31 2019 at 10:54 AM

405 S. Myers #3

405 Myers St · No Longer Available
Location

405 Myers St, Oceanside, CA 92054
Downtown Oceanside

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
media room
RANCH & SEA MANAGEMENT - 405 S. Myers #3, Oceanside, CA 92054 - Spacious, Light and Bright 2 Story Condo!!! Live 1 block from Sand & Sea in Oceanside! Unfurnished 1,224 square feet 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms. Great location within walking distance to pier, Tyson park, to vibrant downtown Oceanside with restaurants, theaters, mass transit and entertainment. Stainless steel kitchen appliances, with washer/dryer in the unit. 1 car detached garage with additional parking on street (not assigned)... NO PETS!!! Call Aurora at 760-689-8400 or email her at acalbarico@yahoo.com for schedule of showing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4237007)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 405 S. Myers #3 have any available units?
405 S. Myers #3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 405 S. Myers #3 have?
Some of 405 S. Myers #3's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 405 S. Myers #3 currently offering any rent specials?
405 S. Myers #3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 405 S. Myers #3 pet-friendly?
No, 405 S. Myers #3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 405 S. Myers #3 offer parking?
Yes, 405 S. Myers #3 offers parking.
Does 405 S. Myers #3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 405 S. Myers #3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 405 S. Myers #3 have a pool?
No, 405 S. Myers #3 does not have a pool.
Does 405 S. Myers #3 have accessible units?
No, 405 S. Myers #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 405 S. Myers #3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 405 S. Myers #3 has units with dishwashers.
