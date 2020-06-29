Amenities
404 N. Horne Street Unit D-23 ~ Large & Bright Condo in Oceanside, WEST of I-5 - This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1416 square foot ground unit condo in Oceanside! The condo features wood floors throughout, granite counter-tops, AC, a faux electric fireplace, a patio and 2 detached single car garages.
Appliances include a gas range, a fridge, a dishwasher, and a stacked washer and dryer. The HOA features a clubhouse, a fitness center, a community pool and spa. The community is walking distance to the beach, shops and schools. Tenant pays all utilities except water. No pets allowed.
Please drive by first and confirm you're interested. Call Ambassador Property Management at 760-945-8107 to schedule a viewing of this home. Also, visit our website at www.ambassadorpm.com
Ambassador Property Management
BRE# 02006674
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5439869)