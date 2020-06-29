Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage hot tub

404 N. Horne Street Unit D-23 ~ Large & Bright Condo in Oceanside, WEST of I-5 - This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1416 square foot ground unit condo in Oceanside! The condo features wood floors throughout, granite counter-tops, AC, a faux electric fireplace, a patio and 2 detached single car garages.



Appliances include a gas range, a fridge, a dishwasher, and a stacked washer and dryer. The HOA features a clubhouse, a fitness center, a community pool and spa. The community is walking distance to the beach, shops and schools. Tenant pays all utilities except water. No pets allowed.



Please drive by first and confirm you're interested. Call Ambassador Property Management at 760-945-8107 to schedule a viewing of this home. Also, visit our website at www.ambassadorpm.com



Ambassador Property Management

BRE# 02006674



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5439869)