Oceanside, CA
404 N. Horne Street Unit D-23
Last updated February 11 2020 at 12:35 AM

404 N. Horne Street Unit D-23

404 North Horne Street · No Longer Available
Location

404 North Horne Street, Oceanside, CA 92054
Downtown Oceanside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
404 N. Horne Street Unit D-23 ~ Large & Bright Condo in Oceanside, WEST of I-5 - This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1416 square foot ground unit condo in Oceanside! The condo features wood floors throughout, granite counter-tops, AC, a faux electric fireplace, a patio and 2 detached single car garages.

Appliances include a gas range, a fridge, a dishwasher, and a stacked washer and dryer. The HOA features a clubhouse, a fitness center, a community pool and spa. The community is walking distance to the beach, shops and schools. Tenant pays all utilities except water. No pets allowed.

Please drive by first and confirm you're interested. Call Ambassador Property Management at 760-945-8107 to schedule a viewing of this home. Also, visit our website at www.ambassadorpm.com

Ambassador Property Management
BRE# 02006674

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5439869)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 404 N. Horne Street Unit D-23 have any available units?
404 N. Horne Street Unit D-23 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 404 N. Horne Street Unit D-23 have?
Some of 404 N. Horne Street Unit D-23's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 404 N. Horne Street Unit D-23 currently offering any rent specials?
404 N. Horne Street Unit D-23 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 404 N. Horne Street Unit D-23 pet-friendly?
No, 404 N. Horne Street Unit D-23 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 404 N. Horne Street Unit D-23 offer parking?
Yes, 404 N. Horne Street Unit D-23 offers parking.
Does 404 N. Horne Street Unit D-23 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 404 N. Horne Street Unit D-23 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 404 N. Horne Street Unit D-23 have a pool?
Yes, 404 N. Horne Street Unit D-23 has a pool.
Does 404 N. Horne Street Unit D-23 have accessible units?
No, 404 N. Horne Street Unit D-23 does not have accessible units.
Does 404 N. Horne Street Unit D-23 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 404 N. Horne Street Unit D-23 has units with dishwashers.
