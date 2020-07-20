401 S. Clementine

Amenities

2Bd/2ba Corner house with ocean views! - Make yourself at home in this detached corner 1940's home near the beach and restaurants! This home features ocean views out of the kitchen bay window and back deck. Walk through the home with original hardwood flooring and a kitchen with character and charm. The master bedroom has an add on bathroom and a walk in closet. The second bathroom has a stand in shower and soaking tub . An added bonus is the bonus room off of the dining room that has a bay window that could be used for an office. Enjoy the San Diego weather on the charming deck with ocean views.



Key Features:



-Detached 1940s home approx. 1366 sq ft

-Corner near beach and restaurants

-Charming wood trimming

-Original hardwood flooring throughout most of the home

-Master bedroom with add on bathroom and walk in closet

-Second bathroom with stand in shower and soaking tub

-Bonus room off dining room withbay window

-Kitchen with Character, include breakfast nook

-Fridge, washer/dryer included

-Backyard with full deck with ocean views, second patio area and storage shed

-Large one car semi attached garage and plenty of storage space



*Close proximity to:



- Beach

- Restaurants



Deposit is one month's rent upon for qualified applicants. Pets allowed with owner approval and additional deposit.



