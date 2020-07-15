401 N Coast Hwy #209

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Location! Location! Location! It doesn't get better then this. Experience high-end urban living 5 blocks from the beach. Imagine yourself walking to great restaurants, shopping coffee, the movies and more. Jump on the Metrolink to Orange County or LA. Take the Coaster to SD. Amtrak can take you anywhere. This modern condo has been completely upgraded with new stainless steel appliances, new carpet, and wood flooring. High ceiling, mirrored closets, fireplace in living room. Stack washer/dryer.