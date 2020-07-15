All apartments in Oceanside
Find more places like 401 N Coast Hwy #209.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
401 N Coast Hwy #209
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:12 AM

401 N Coast Hwy #209

401 North Coast Highway · (858) 487-5110
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Oceanside
See all
Downtown Oceanside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

401 North Coast Highway, Oceanside, CA 92054
Downtown Oceanside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 209 · Avail. now

$3,195

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1323 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Location! Location! Location! It doesn't get better then this. Experience high-end urban living 5 blocks from the beach. Imagine yourself walking to great restaurants, shopping coffee, the movies and more. Jump on the Metrolink to Orange County or LA. Take the Coaster to SD. Amtrak can take you anywhere. This modern condo has been completely upgraded with new stainless steel appliances, new carpet, and wood flooring. High ceiling, mirrored closets, fireplace in living room. Stack washer/dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 401 N Coast Hwy #209 have any available units?
401 N Coast Hwy #209 has a unit available for $3,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 401 N Coast Hwy #209 have?
Some of 401 N Coast Hwy #209's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 401 N Coast Hwy #209 currently offering any rent specials?
401 N Coast Hwy #209 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 N Coast Hwy #209 pet-friendly?
No, 401 N Coast Hwy #209 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 401 N Coast Hwy #209 offer parking?
Yes, 401 N Coast Hwy #209 offers parking.
Does 401 N Coast Hwy #209 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 401 N Coast Hwy #209 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 N Coast Hwy #209 have a pool?
No, 401 N Coast Hwy #209 does not have a pool.
Does 401 N Coast Hwy #209 have accessible units?
No, 401 N Coast Hwy #209 does not have accessible units.
Does 401 N Coast Hwy #209 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 401 N Coast Hwy #209 has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 401 N Coast Hwy #209?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sunset View
2500 Sea Cliff Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
Elan Village North
854 Vine St
Oceanside, CA 92054
Presidio at Rancho Del Oro
4401 Mission Ave
Oceanside, CA 92057
Terra Oceanside Apartments
3964 Waring Rd
Oceanside, CA 92056
Capella at Rancho Del Oro Luxury Apartment Homes
4795 Frazee Rd
Oceanside, CA 92057
Tri-City Gardens
4130 Waring Road
Oceanside, CA 92056
Island Club Apartments
2300 Catalina Cir
Oceanside, CA 92056
Sunterra
3851 Sherbourne Dr
Oceanside, CA 92056

Similar Pages

Oceanside 1 BedroomsOceanside 2 Bedrooms
Oceanside Apartments with ParkingOceanside Apartments with Pool
Oceanside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Escondido, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira CostaDowntown OceansideSan Luis Rey
Ivey Ranch Rancho Del OroLoma AltaTri City
Ocean HillsPeacock

Apartments Near Colleges

MiraCosta CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity