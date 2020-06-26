All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated November 8 2019 at 3:31 AM

400 The Strand North

400 N the Strand · No Longer Available
Location

400 N the Strand, Oceanside, CA 92054
Downtown Oceanside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bedroom, 2 Bath upstairs condo in San Miguel III! White water, surf, & sand view from the patio. Fireplace in the living room. Kitchen has all appliances included. Ceiling fans throughout. Mirror closet doors in the guest bedroom. Master bedroom has a walk in closet. Both bathrooms have walk in tile showers. Washer and dryer in the hall closet. Located right next to the Oceanside Pier! Sorry, No Pets!

$40 Screening fee per Adult 18 yrs and older

For more information contact:
Spangler Realty
3088 Pio Pico Dr., Ste.101
Carlsbad, Ca. 92008
www.spanglerrealty.com
(760)434-7353
DRE License#: 01222003

The material in this advertisement and on our website has been prepared by Spangler Realty, Inc. The material is for informational purposes only and does not constitute real estate advice. While we do our best to keep this information regularly updated, it is not guaranteed to be correct, complete, or up to date. Equal Housing Opportunity.

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,200, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $3,200, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 The Strand North have any available units?
400 The Strand North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 400 The Strand North have?
Some of 400 The Strand North's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 The Strand North currently offering any rent specials?
400 The Strand North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 The Strand North pet-friendly?
Yes, 400 The Strand North is pet friendly.
Does 400 The Strand North offer parking?
No, 400 The Strand North does not offer parking.
Does 400 The Strand North have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 400 The Strand North offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 The Strand North have a pool?
No, 400 The Strand North does not have a pool.
Does 400 The Strand North have accessible units?
No, 400 The Strand North does not have accessible units.
Does 400 The Strand North have units with dishwashers?
No, 400 The Strand North does not have units with dishwashers.
