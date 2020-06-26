400 The Strand North

Amenities
2 Bedroom, 2 Bath upstairs condo in San Miguel III! White water, surf, & sand view from the patio. Fireplace in the living room. Kitchen has all appliances included. Ceiling fans throughout. Mirror closet doors in the guest bedroom. Master bedroom has a walk in closet. Both bathrooms have walk in tile showers. Washer and dryer in the hall closet. Located right next to the Oceanside Pier! Sorry, No Pets!
$40 Screening fee per Adult 18 yrs and older
For more information contact:
Spangler Realty
3088 Pio Pico Dr., Ste.101
Carlsbad, Ca. 92008
www.spanglerrealty.com
(760)434-7353
DRE License#: 01222003
Rental Terms: Rent: $3,200, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $3,200, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
