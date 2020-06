Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities media room

LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Feet away from the beach, what else would you ask for? Ocean breeze, you got it! Breath taking sunsets, you got it! Conveniently located, two bedroom two bathroom in a gated community minutes away from Downtown Oceanside. Movie theater, museums, did we say the beach? Great unit close to all, midway to LA, Safari Park, San Diego. Recently renovated, new kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances, new bathrooms; all ready for your next vacation getaway.